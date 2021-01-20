Whitaker’s 25 points helps Tigers hang on to beat Tilghman 56-52

MURRAY – A ferocious flurry in the third quarter along with 25 points and five assists from Tiger sophomore guard Grant Whitaker helped the Murray High Tigers (5-1) come from behind to beat the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 56-52 Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium, winning their fifth game in a row.
Tilghman’s pressure defense and speed were a problem for the Tigers in the first quarter, as the visitors jumped out to an early 18-10 lead at the end of the period, keeping Whitaker in check and only allowing him one field goal. Junior forward Trey Boggess kept the Tigers from falling farther behind early with six of his 11 points and four of his 10 rebounds, on his way to a double-double.
The Tigers only scored eight points in the second quarter, but cranked up the defense and only allowed the Blue Tornado to manage four points, and headed into the halftime break trailing 22-18.
“We started off and they sped us up quite a bit,” said Murray Tiger head coach Dior Curtis. “We turned the ball over, took some really quick shots and at halftime, the guys came in and said, ‘Hey, we just need to slow down,’ and then came out and played a really good third quarter.”
“Really good” was putting it very humbly. The Tigers exploded after a Boggess offensive rebound and putback to cut the lead to four, at 26-22. Two quick baskets by senior forward Dijon Miles tied the score and helped Murray go on a 12-0 run in just a couple of minutes of gametime, spurred on by great defense at the other end of the court. Whitaker found junior point guard Charqwan McCallister for a 3-pointer on the wing after Tilghman had cut into the lead, and the Tigers were back up at by 11, 37-28 with 3:31 to go in the 3rd. Baskets by Whitaker and senior center Sebastian Lawrence gave the Tigers a nine-point cushion, 44-35, after three quarters.
Paducah Tilghman was not going to go quietly back down I-24, however. Just as they looked to be on the verge of blowing the Tigers out early and letting the other team back in the game, the Tigers looked to be pulling away early in the fourth quarter, as Miles from the lane kicked a pass through traffic to Boggess in the corner for three, to give the Tigers a 48-35 lead with six minutes to go. Murray wouldn’t score another field goal for the next three minutes of play, as Tilghman quickly chipped the way back to tie the game after a steal on a Tiger inbound-pass at 52-52 with 2:08 left, aided also by several missed free throws by the Tigers. Whitaker then found bottom with a jumper in the lane with 48.5 seconds left, and then iced the game with two clutch free throws with 7.6 left on the clock to help the Tigers finish Tilghman at 56-52.
Coach Curtis praised the play of Miles and Lawrence down the stretch to help the Tigers pull out the win. McCallister finished with seven points, Miles had six, Lawrence had three, senior guard Gabe Taylor and sophomore forward Colin Wilson totaled two points for the Tigers on the night.
Next up, Murray will host the Calloway County Lakers in the hardwood version of the Crosstown Classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Taylor Gymnasium.
