DIXON – Head Coach Dior Curtis and the Murray High School boys basketball team finally got the opportunity to get their 2020-2021 season started Tuesday night. Already starting the season after a long delay because of COVID-19, the Tigers had to wait a few minutes longer due to issues with one of the rims in the Webster County gym. The maintenance crew finally got the rim leveled so the game could start, and the Murray High Tigers got out to a 5-point lead early but struggled to contain Webster County en route to a 72-62 loss at the hands of the Trojans.
Two separate 11-point runs by Webster County spanning from the end of the second quarter through the third quarter were the difference in the game. Murray High was trailing 29-27 with just under two minutes left in the first half when a three-point shot by the Trojans Holden Raley and a couple of free throws gave the Trojans five straight points to close out the first half with a 7-point lead at 34-27. Those 5 points were followed up by back-to-back 3-pointers for Webster County to start the third quarter to give the Trojans a 13-point lead.
The Tigers were led by Grant Whitaker and Charqwan McCallister as they went on an 8-point run themselves to cut the gap to five points at 40-35 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. That was as close as Murray would get in the quarter though as Webster County’s forward combination of Destin Allen and Hunter McNaughton gave Webster their second eleven-point run as the duo scored eleven straight points to put the Trojans up 51-37 at the end of the third quarter.
As the fourth quarter started, Murray High started trapping and forcing the action on the defensive end of the floor. That strategy coupled with Whitaker and McCallister scoring at will allowed the Tigers to go on a big run of their own over the first six minutes of the final quarter. Whitaker scored 14 of his game-high 28 points during the run while McCallister pumped in six points of his 13 for the game. A Gabe Taylor three-point shot sandwiched between the scoring of Whitaker and McCallister helped the Tigers whittle the lead down to two points at 61-59 with just over two minutes left.
Webster County was able to keep the Tigers at bay with the play of Allen and McNaughton along with great free-throw shooting down the stretch. The Trojans made eight straight free throws and eleven of their final 14 from the charity stripe to close out the game. With the 72-62 victory over Murray High, the Trojans moved to 2-0 on the young season while the Tigers fell to 0-1.
Curtis said he was pleased with the effort he saw from his young Tiger squad.
“I thought our guys played really hard tonight,” Curtis said. “Webster was a very difficult matchup because they have two bigs that can play inside out. We could never get into a rhythm offensively.”
“We learned a lot about ourselves tonight,” he continued. “We will get back to practice tomorrow and work on some defensive things that didn’t go well tonight.”
Next up for Murray High is a showdown with Apollo High School in Owensboro at 7:30 Thursday.
