One week from today, Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day to non-duck hunters, the 2021-22 duck season will swoop in across the Commonwealth. Kentucky hunters will have four days of blissful hunting before the season takes an intermission. The season will resume Dec. 7 and will run through sundown on Jan. 31, 2022. Goose season, however, will open November 25 and will stay open all the way through Feb. 15, 2022.
Tennessee hunters will have to wait until the leftover turkey is gone before their season opens on Nov. 27 which will promptly close the next day. Season will reopen Dec. 4 and will run through sundown on Jan. 30, 2022. Notice that duck season ends in the Volunteer State on Jan. 30, not Jan. 31 like Kentucky. Tennessee still likes to close on the last Sunday in January. Old habits, you know.
Kentucky’s old habit is to open duck season on Thanksgiving Day. Both states are welcome to keep their seasons open without an intermission as long as the season does not exceed sixty days of hunting. Each year, representatives from state wildlife agencies pack-up their Bermuda shorts for a stint on nice beach somewhere and wait anxiously for the US Fish and Wildlife Service to hand down the seasons, bag limits, and a gaggle of miscellaneous edicts from somewhere on high – their deluxe cabana on stilts perhaps. After the bestowing of gifts and sacrificial offerings to the deities of the flyway council, each state contingent makes their case for the preferred opening and closing dates. When an agreement is reached as to beginnings and endings, the
clerks break out the slide rules and No. 2 pencils and the length of seasonus interruptus (intermission) is calculated. Much like the making of sausage and Hallmark TV movies, this process too is best left unseen.
Once again, the daily limit will be six ducks per hunter, no more than four of which may be mallards, and of the mallards, no more than two of those may be hens. Hunters may take three wood ducks, two redhead ducks, one pintail, two black ducks, and two canvasbacks. As for bluebills (scaup) the limit is 1 bird Nov. 25-28 and Dec. 7-17. The limit then changes to two bluebills from Dec. 18 through Jan. 31. Tennessee daily limits are the same as Kentucky except that only one bluebill may be taken during the Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 4-16 season, then two bluebills may be taken Dec. 17 through Jan. 30. That’ll teach those pesky bluebills to show up late for duck season.
In Kentucky, hunters age 12 through 15 need only a youth hunting license. Hunters 16 and older must have a hunting license, waterfowl/migratory bird permit, and Federal Duck Stamp. Hunters 65 and older or disabled hunters can get by with the senior/disabled license and the Federal Duck
Stamp. The waterfowl/migratory bird permit requires the hunter to participate in a migratory bird survey online at fw.ky.gov. At the end of the survey, a confirmation number will be provided that must be written on your permit for the permit to be valid. Also, be sure to sign your hunting/fishing license in ink before hunting or fishing.
As for the Federal Duck Stamp, those things can be purchased at finer sporting goods stores, the US Post Office, and now even online. The online stamp is only good for 45 days or until the real
stamp arrives. A Federal Duck Stamp must be signed across the front of the stamp by the person in possession of the stamp, in ink, before heading out to the duck-hole. It doesn’t matter how much you desire to preserve the fine artwork on the stamp, Mr. Conservation Officer or worse yet, Mr. Federal Game Warden will take great offense at an unsigned Duck Stamp and cause you to surrender a goodly bit of your Christmas money.
One more snippet of timely duck-hunting advice: Make sure that each and every shotgun shell in your gear bag, pockets, under the seat of your truck, on the floor of the duck blind, rolling around in the bottom of the boat, and yes, in the shotgun you forgot to unload after a dove hunt, is either
steel shot or other approved non-toxic shot. If you happen to discover a shotgun shell with lead shot while hunting waterfowl, make sure it disappears immediately. Lead shotgun shells and unsigned Duck Stamps are the leading cause of bad-day syndrome for duck hunters.
The jury is still out on the current deer season which will run through Sunday, Nov. 28 here in the Commonwealth. So far, we’ve had a few cold mornings and one or two unseasonably warm days. As of the 16th, Kentucky has recorded 70,443 deer harvested. I can only hope that the check-station process in the CWD Surveillance Zone is operating smoothly since I haven’t had a deer to take to the check-station for firsthand experience. Last year’s total harvest in the state was 141,621 so we are about halfway there with 11 more days of gun season and the late muzzleloader and archery seasons to go.
There have had been 680 deer reported from Calloway County as of the 16th. Marshall County had 496, Hickman 237, Fulton 112, Carlisle 303, Ballard 255, and McCracken 408. Top honors
for the Purchase Area go to Graves County with 957. Statewide honors so far go to Christian County with over 1600, followed closely by Hardin, Shelby, and Pendleton Counties. When the smoke clears, this may end up being one of the better seasons since the high-water mark set in 2015.
Speaking of high-water marks, both Kentucky and Barkley Lakes are reported to be at normal winter pool levels ranging from 354.2 to 354.4 feet above sea level. Even so, it appears to me that there are more sandbars and other hazards making an appearance than I can remember. This is nothing new to folks who fish regularly on the big lakes, and may even be working to their advantage. Waterfowl hunters, on the other hand, may find the going somewhat tedious come opening morning. Low water will make it easier to brush-up the old duck blind, just be sure to map-out a safe route to and from the spot. Be careful, stay safe, and enjoy these “good old days” of hunting.
