MURRAY —Headed into the game yesterday, head coach Rechelle Turner knew it would be a tough test, but her team was rolling with three-straight wins. Sadly, the Belmont Bruins put an end to it with a 70-53 win over the Murray State Racers.
It was an early game in the OVC with tip-off at 11 a.m. and the offense for the Racers (11-11, 4-7) just never woke up. They had good action and made good passes but couldn’t will the basketball through the hoop consistently as they shot just 33% from the floor.
“We are not going to beat good teams shooting like that,” Turner said. “We got several field goal attempts up today, we just didn’t make them. We’ve got to find a way to finish those plays. We’ve got to find a way to make those open shots... they’re just going to have to continue to shoot them and get confident and watch the ball go in the basket, because after you make two or three the basket gets bigger.”
Credit to the Bruins (14-8, 9-2) for being able to out rebound the Racers after struggling early and putting the game out of reach in the second half. They attacked the paint and came away with 38 points.
“Belmont is very big and very good,” Turner said. “They are a tough matchup for us, but I thought our kids fought. They (Belmont) scored 38 paint points and that’s way too many but I felt like we were undersized but did a good job of trying to make them work for it.”
The Racers also struggled from the three-point line, going 6-22 from deep, and that was with Macie Gibson hitting 5-8 from deep. She finished with 17 points to lead the team and was the only player for the Racers that had a shooting percentage above 40.
“It’s great to see her shooting the basketball as well as she is,” Turner said. “The first two that she didn’t make went in and came back out, so she was right on it every single time. The more minutes she gets late in the season, the more comfortable she gets and she continues to do big things. We’ve got to get her in there rebounding a little more, but her ability to give us offense is something we are going to need.”
Gibson pulled in seven rebounds, which was good for third on the team. Ahead of her were Laci Hawthorne and Alexis Burpo with nine rebounds each. They scored seven points and 12 points, respectively.
“Our kids are competing,” Turner said. “They are having to play lots of minutes and they are having to do a lot of things, they are doing everything we could ask them to do.”
The loss stings, but it doesn’t put the Racers out of contention for a chance to play in the OVC tournament. There are still plenty of games to go and they have the right mentality to make a run at some postseason play.
“We’ve got to look in the windshield and not the rear view mirror,” Turner said. “We’ve got seven games left to get ourselves to the tournament and seven games to improve so that we are playing our best basketball when we get there.”
They will take the court again on Saturday when they face Tennessee State at 5 p.m. in Nashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.