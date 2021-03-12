“If there are no dogs in heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” - Will Rogers
Temperatures are starting to rise here in the Bluegrass State as the calendar has turned to March. The sun shining bright and bringing warmer weather to our old Kentucky home means more opportunities for us to enjoy the great outdoors. Luckily for us, our corner of Kentucky has numerous hiking trails for all levels of physical ability.
We recently ventured out to Land Between the Lakes for an easy hike with the newest member of our family. Denali is a Labrador retriever puppy that joined our family a month ago. Denali is named after the great mountain in Alaska of the same name. Many people still recognize the mountain by the name Mt. McKinley and it is the highest peak in North America at 20,310 feet.
Hiking is a great way to get a little exercise and enjoy spending time outdoors. Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has over 100 miles of hiking trails from which to choose. The trails traverse all kinds of terrain and have some of the most stunning views that western Kentucky has to offer.
Dogs often like being in the great outdoors more than their human family. Every trip outside is a fantastic new experience full of strange smells and sights for them. Due to their heightened senses, even a short walk around the neighborhood gives our canine family members a plethora of new sensations to explore.
Unfortunately, many of us get too busy to think about spending time outside with our furry friends, so our dogs don’t get the activity and time outdoors to maintain their health and happiness. Heading out to any park or wilderness area for a hike is an outstanding way for both of you to get some much-needed exercise and enjoy some great bonding time.
Once you have decided to go on these little adventures and start hiking with your dog at a place like Land Between the Lakes, you need to make sure that you do so in a safe manner. Hiking with your dog will require that you take a few extra steps while planning your hike in order to make sure that you both have a good experience. Not every hike is the right fit for every dog or person, for that matter.
It is important to make sure that your destination allows dogs on the trails. Some places do not allow dogs on trails, so a little research could save you the headache of having your plans altered. Dogs are allowed on all of the trails at Land Between the Lakes, but they must remain on a leash when hiking.
There are several other factors to consider when planning an outing with your favorite dog. The trail you choose should fit your dog’s size and fitness level. For example, a trail with large obstacles or extreme changes in elevation can be very difficult for smaller dogs.
Once you have picked a suitable trail for the two of you, it is necessary to consider how long you plan on hiking. Just because your dog can handle a daily 10-minute walk around the neighborhood does not mean that they are ready to tackle a 10-mile hike. You could train your dog by building up to longer, more difficult hikes that you want to undertake. Start with short walks and then increase the distance until you’re both ready to hit the trails. You do not want to be miles away from your vehicle when your dog suffers from exhaustion or an injury because they were not ready for the hike you chose.
The supplies you might need to pick for you and your four-legged friend depend upon the hike you plan on tackling. Longer hikes might require things like an extra leash and collar, first-aid supplies, a detangling brush, and food. Perhaps the most important thing for you to remember to pack for you and your dog as you prepare for a hike of any length is water. This is especially crucial as we enter the heat of the late spring and summer in the South. Watch for signs that your dog is thirsty and give her plenty of opportunities to stay hydrated.
You need to make sure that your dog’s vaccinations are up to date and that she is on a regular regimen to control fleas, ticks, and heartworms. Always be aware of the wildlife that you could encounter because your dog is likely to notice them before you. Snakes and other animals can be a concern if you allow your dog off of her leash.
Once you have completed your adventure in the woods, make sure to check your dog thoroughly for any ticks they may have picked up along the way. If you do find a tick that has embedded itself, use tweezers to grab it as close to the skin as possible and pull it straight out. If possible, save the tick in a container so it can be identified if your dog becomes ill.
It was a brilliant day as we loaded Denali into our SUV for the trip to Land Between the Lakes. We put a lot of thought into choosing a trail to hike for our first outing with Denali. We wanted a trail that would offer a variety of smells and some wildlife to get her interested in being in the great outdoors. Because Denali is still just a puppy, we also had to find a trail without many strenuous changes in elevation. We settled on the trails around Honker Lake and Hematite Lake.
The trails around these two lakes are great trails to introduce yourself and your dog to hiking. Honker Lake provides a longer trail than Hematite Lake and sharper elevation changes. The Honker Lake Trail is considered by some to be a moderately difficult hike. Hematite Lake offers an easy hike that has limited changes in elevation and plenty of places to stop for a rest without blocking the trail. The views of the lake from the trail are great and there is plenty of wildlife in the area. Hematite Lake also has a picnic area around the parking area.
Denali seemed to enjoy her time on the trail as much as we did. She frolicked about checking out every new smell and bounding from stick-to-stick until she picked out one to carry with her for a while. Our little puppy definitely evokes the tremendous spirit of her namesake. Sharing a hike with Denali for the first time was a tremendous reminder of how much joy being in the great outdoors gives us.
Get outside and enjoy hiking this spring and take your favorite dog with you. If you prepare properly, the experience of a fantastic day of hiking will be made even more enjoyable by having your four-legged family member by your side. I believe that Will Rogers was onto something!
