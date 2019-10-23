EVANSVILLE, IN — It only takes one glance at the coaches poll released at OVC Media Day to see that the Murray State women’s team might be getting overlooked and rightfully so.
After a sixth-place finish in the standings last season, they have been projected to finish eighth in the preseason poll. The Racers are only returning two starters, the Murray High duo of Lex Mayes and Macey Turley, and are dealing with the void left offensively by Evelyn Adebayo, Brianna Crane, and Janika Griffith-Wallace.
Turley hasn’t been overlooked though. After earning the Freshman Player of the Year award last year and earning a spot on the All-Newcomer team, she was selected to the preseason All-OVC first team by the coaches in the conference. Head coach of the Racers Rechelle Turner said that the recognition is well earned by her second-year player.
“Her being on the first team preseason I think is well deserved,” Turner said. “There are not many freshmen who can carry the load that young lady carried last year. Being thrown out there and playing almost 40 minutes a game and being expected to bring the ball up the floor, score, and if you don’t score pass it to someone that can, and play defense. So just really good to see her receive the accolades that she deserved, but I’ll be the first to tell you that you haven’t seen her best basketball yet.”
Even with Turley, the team still has to deal with the loss of those three players that accounted for 37 points per game. The Racers do return five other role players that will look to become scoring threats as well as the addition of six players.
“Everybody wants to talk about who left and those types of things, but we are not focused on that,” Turner said. “We are focused on our players that want to be at Murray State and we feel like our kids are working hard. We are just going to continue the process each and every day.”
Raegan Blackburn, Alexis Burpo, Macie Gibson, Sadie Hill, and Cekeya Mack all return and two of them, Burpo and Mack, played every game last year so the experience is there.
The newcomers include Laci Hawthorne, Ashley Hunter, Lauren Jackson, Sarah Sutton, G’Torria Swinton, and Jentri Worley. It’s a recruiting class that Turner is proud of and thinks can have an immediate impact.
To test them, Turner has scheduled a challenging non-conference slate. It’s something she has always done all the way back to her days as the Murray High girls’ head coach. It creates a level of discomfort and her belief is that if you are uncomfortable regularly, then eventually it becomes comfortable.
“One of the things we are trying to do this year is make our players as uncomfortable as possible so they’ll be comfortable,” Turner said. “We tell them all the time, ‘You’ve got to be uncomfortable to be comfortable,’ so we are trying to do that every day in practice. we will put them in certain situations in practice and our exhibition game, and without non-conference schedule again this year being as tough as it is, but I don’t feel like scheduling wins makes your program better. I feel like if you are ever going to get where you’re going to compete for a championship...you have to compete against the best teams you can. I’m just not a believer in setting up a schedule just to look good. I want our players to get better.”
The women’s preseason poll projects Belmont to finish first, UT Martin second, Tennessee Tech third, Austin Peay fourth, Jacksonville State fifth, Southeast Missouri sixth, Morehead State seventh, Murray State eighth, SIUE ninth, Eastern Illinois tenth, Tennessee State eleventh, and Eastern Kentucky twelfth.
Earning spots on the All-OVC first team were Jordan Brock (TTU), Arielle Gonzalez-Varner (APSU), Ellie Harmeyer (BEL), Maura Muensterman (BEL), Karle Pace (EIU), Chelsea Perry (UTM), Tesia Thompson (SEMO), Macey Turley (MSU), Maddie Waldrop (UTM), and Maddie Wright (BEL).
