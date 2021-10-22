PADUCAH — To Murray native Michael Ross, a challenge like the World Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Championships is more about competing than trying to surprise himself by meeting a challenge most people do no think of facing.
He went that point a long time before now, which is why he emerged from that event in St. George, Utah, while very pleased, not satisfied. And wanting another shot... to win it.
“Oh yeah, I’m going back next year and I already know what I need to improve,” said Ross, who now resides in Paducah, as he reflected on his Ironman 70.3 experience in September earlier this week. He finished second in the 50-54 age group. “I definitely need to improve my swim and improve on my transitions (where athletes do things like don bicycle gear and obtain running shoes during the event that includes three parts — swimming, biking and running) and I’ve got to nail that run again.
“I’m not doing what you call ‘ruminating’ about it. I’m very happy with the accomplishment but I’m motivated to go for the win next time.”
This activity is not for everybody, something Ross acknowledges. However, for him, a veteran of these races with between 15 and 20 half Ironmans to his credit, the majority coming in the past 15 to 20 years, he said the path to becoming a competitor more concerned with how to catch opponents instead of simply trying to survive comes down to one question.
“It’s how bad do you want it? And if you do want it, there are a lot of resources out there to help you. This may not be for everyone, but it’s one of those things where, if you’re willing to put in the effort and the work, then you’re probably going to see a lot of good results from it,” he said, emphasizing the power that exists in one’s own self.
“I tell my friends all of the time that the body is extremely adaptable. If you put in the training time, then the body will adapt and you can do really incredible things and it doesn’t matter if it is with an endurance sport like this.
“If you have the will to do it and if you have the desire to do it, any number of people can achieve these types of things.”
He said that mindset helped him endure some tough times during the Utah event. During the race, a hefty thunderstorm struck the St. George area and brought with it heavy winds to the course at a time most of the 4,000-plus competitors from throughout the world had entered the bicycle phase of the race, which took the field on a 56-mile journey through the Pine Valley Mountains that are near the city.
The course already featured a brisk 1.2-mile swim of Sand Hollow Reservoir with a 13.1-mile half marathon as the finishing leg.
“It was one of the most difficult courses I’ve ever faced on the bike,” he said. “There were some pretty scary moments too for people on the bike. I’m not sure how fast the wind gusts were but I heard from people that they thought they might be blown over.
“When it went through, I wasn’t quite on the big climb yet, but I was in an area where there was a lot of sand blowing around and that was pretty challenging. Now, when I went through that major climb myself, things had dried off pretty much, so it was not as bad.”
Ross’ finishing time of 4:42:35 was about three minutes behind Canadian Cal Zaryski. Ross said he passed several other competitors during the run but Zaryski proved a little too tough this time.
Ross is a 1990 Calloway County High School graduate and was part of the track and field and cross country teams. He said that it is his understanding that the top five competitors of each age division receive automatically qualify for next year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.