AUSTIN, Texas — Murray native Caitlin Williams said she thought she had planned for everything that could face her in her first World Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Championships race about a month ago.
On the day of the race in the mountain town of St. George, Utah, the forecast called for 100-degree heat. That was no problem for Williams, whose PhD communication studies this year took her, first, to South Florida, then to the Austin, Texas area. Heat is a way of life in those places.
Then Mother Nature threw the proverbial curveball. A strong thunderstorm came on the day of the race, sending temperatures plummeting, along with bringing another challenge — hail.
“Some people were still in the swim (the race consists of three events — a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bicycle ride and a 13.1-mile run) and they had to pull them out of the water,” said Williams, who said that she was unnerved a bit by this sudden change. “I arrived five days before the race and the biggest issue I was having was dehydration. Oh my gosh! I had cotton mouth.
“Then, we have the hail and the temperature dropped so, now, everything we had prepared for had become the exact opposite extreme, and some people did stop.
“But I kind of gritted my teeth.”
Williams had waited more than a year for this chance and she was not going to let some hail, rain and wind prevent her from getting to the finish line, which she did in a time of 5:54:36, which put her about halfway in the women’s 30-34 age division.
“So that was out of about 200 women,” she said. “The cool thing about it is this is different from other competitions I’ve done (she competed in her first triathlon with her father, Brian, when she was still a student/athlete at Murray High in the 1990s). You can’t just sign up. You have to have done a previous Ironman and you have to have come in top three of your age group (which she did in 2019 in Waco, Texas).
“So the basic idea with this is you get the top athletes in the world together for this competition. I’m normally finishing in the top 10 of my age group, so this was extremely humbling as to how really good these others are.”
Competing in the 2019 event at Waco satisfied a personal goal. A former standout soccer player at both Murray High and Georgetown College, Williams had face a half-Ironman before the age of 30. That qualified her for the 2020 world event that was to have been raced in New Zealand, but became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said it was a big challenge to stay focused on Utah.
“I actually think everyone was just trying to stay engaged in some way or another because, let’s face it, you don’t want to train if you’re not training for anything,” she said. “It was hard, but I really enjoy running and I started creating small goals for myself and I started running more miles than I ever have while trying to maintain some sort of shape in 2020.
“My dad (also her coach) was really important with this and, when this year arrived, he said, ‘OK, time to train.’ Then, I tore a calf muscle on a bike ride, so that put me back a bit when it came to running. But I got better and, in the end, it was all about sticking to the plan and trusting my coach and, no matter what had to get done every day, you had to be consistent and trust it.”
Williams said there was one indelible memory she is taking from her first World Ironman 70.3. It came as she was on the biggest climb with her bike and she had a chance to admire the scenery.
“I would turn my head and it was so beautiful up there. I even told some of the other competitors, ‘Hey! Don’t forget to look behind you. I know we’re all suffering out here a bit, but you’ve got to take this in.’”
