MURRAY - Most of you are familiar with Murray Ledger & Times news reporter John Wright who has served in that capacity since May 2012. John has covered most meetings, community events, parades and other local news stories for this newspaper, and as a colleague of his for eight years, I have witnessed his passion and compassion for this community.
John Wright is now the sports editor of the ML&T and it is my privilege to introduce him to the community. (And this is the first time and probably only time you will see my byline on the sports page)
John grew up in Paducah and graduated from Murray State University in 1991 with a bachelor of science degree in journalism. He met his wife Leigh while at the university and they married in 1998. Leigh is a professor of journalism/mass communication at Murray State. They have one son, Jack, who is a junior at Murray State.
John’s first journalism position was the sports editor for the Tribune Courier in Benton which he began during his last semester at Murray State. He remained there for 10 1/2 years and came to the Murray Ledger & Times as a reporter/photographer in October 2002. In September 2005, he left to work at the Paducah Sun, first as a copy editing assistance and in 2009, was given the photographer position, filling the shoes of legendary Barkley Thieleman. He returned to the ML&T as a staff writer in May 2012.
John said there were two reasons he made the decision to take the sports editor’s position.
“For the last several months, without a sports editor, our sports coverage wasn’t as good as it should have been,” he said. “It was becoming obvious that with the high school season starting, there wasn’t going to be as much coverage as there should be without someone at the helm. I have been ‘pinch hitting’ off and on for several months in sports and got to know some of the coaches and I rediscovered that I am pretty good in the sports world. It’s not a big transition for me and I will have fun with it.
“I will give it all I have. It will be no difference as to how I covered the news. It’s going to be full speed ahead and I am looking forward to meeting all the coaches, players and fans I haven’t met yet.”
ML& T Publisher Mike Davis said, “John is a model employee. He’s dedicated, not only to his craft, but to our readers and that should make local sports enthusiasts happy. Being a sports editor in Murray isn’t an easy task, our community has high expectations and rightfully so. John’s reliability will take our sports section to a higher level. I couldn’t be more pleased to have John assume this role.”
