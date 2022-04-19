As I am writing this, I am hastily trying to keep up with the latest developments with the what I am now inclined to call the cursed Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments.
The latest I have is that the semifinals have now been pushed back … once again … to today with the title game to follow on Wednesday. Maybe, just maybe, this will work.
Then again, from what I was seeing, there wasn’t supposed to be a rainstorm on Sunday night. But I can tell you, for something that wasn’t supposed to happen, simply from how my poor dog, Gabe, was acting, there was indeed a storm on Sunday night. And it was loud. That’s for another piece.
However, I have experience with this kind of thing. It was a few years into my tenure as sports editor of The Tribune-Courier in Benton that I saw this exact scenario play out, in fact, with the 4th District Softball Tournament here in Murray. That was one May in the early 1990s when they were still playing slow pitch and this new phenomenon called fast pitch was sitting out on the immediate horizon.
As for that year’s softball tournament? Well, it was cursed too.
It originally was scheduled to start on a Monday, which, for me, was bad. You see, The Trib was going to press on Tuesdays back then, meaning you had to gun it in order to get a Monday event in the paper. It could be a big hassle, especially being that we did not have what we have now, digital cameras and the capability to design pages on computers, etc. For photos? We had to go to a darkroom and carefully wind our film on a steel wheel, using only our hands to determine if the film was spooling correctly.
Fortunately, it was on that Monday that the first in a series of very heavy storms blasted through the area. “No Monday assignment for John,” I gleefully thought to myself. Then, it was wiped out the next day, and the next day, and still the next day. I didn’t like that.
That Friday rolled around, and, much like Sunday, there was no mention of rain being forecast. Yet, out of nowhere, it showed up again. A whole week had passed, no games.
Guess when it finally did play? The following Monday, and they did it in one day, so I didn’t get my wish for a non-Monday assignment … AND … I had to cover TWO games instead of one, increasing the degree of difficulty. They had no choice, though, as the region tournament was starting three days later.
Here’s the bottom line, though. Carlisle County High School Director of Athletics Brian O’Neill and everyone assisting him with the All “A” have used everything in their power to get this tourney played. It’s just you can’t fight Mother Nature when she’s in a bad mood, and, boy, has she been angry this past week!
But Brian and company have taken every step to get this to work, and I applaud them for incorporating additional sites in an effort to not only play the event, but to do so at a fast pace.
Just like the slow-pitch tourney I described earlier, though, these events eventually will be played. The good news is … I don’t have to worry about not wanting them to be played at certain times of the week.
