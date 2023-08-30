So here we all were, standing under the covered patio of the Drake’s Landing restaurant Monday afternoon on the grounds of Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
We’re waiting for the scores to be posted for the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Boys and Girls Golf Tournament. Little by little, club personnel began using black markers to write the numbers for each score in their specific boxes. Then, about halfway through the process, the question arose from the audience.
I can’t remember who posed it but it would stay at the front of the audience’s minds for the next several minutes.
“Why is the All ‘A’ logo only including a basketball?’ Why does it not have different logos for the different sports All “A” covers in our great commonwealth?”
I’ve got to admit … the idea has crossed my mind. And, like most everyone who now seemed interested in learning the answer on Monday, I really wanted to know why.
A few minutes later, the guy with the answer came into the area, and unbeknownst to us (we thought he had been inside the restaurant), he had actually heard the hub-bub that had started about the logo. And he was more than ready.
In fact, if someone has knowledge about the All “A” concept, it is Russ Buchanan, current athletic director at Mayfield and someone I have known for many years in covering sports in western Kentucky. I first got to know of Russ during my first sports gig in Benton when he was an assistant basketball coach at Mayfield. After several years, he came to Marshall County to assist the boys basketball program, as well as be an administrator at South Marshall Middle.
I probably ran into him at a much younger age too, as he and his many brothers were growing up in the Ballard County school system under their dad, longtime Ballard Superintendent and eventual Ballard County Judge-Executive Bob Buchanan. My dad was the guidance counselor at Ballard Memorial during my early elementary years and I distinctly remember me and my brother Scott visiting Bob at his office, then sitting on his lap and him telling us stories. Fun times.
There was also another fellow that my dad knew by the name of B.B. Kendrick. He would eventually become the head boys coach at Ballard and had some teams that seriously challenged the Marshalls and Paducah Tilghmans of the world, though the Bombers never could get over the hump against them.
It was B.B. that had the biggest role of the All “A” coming to farwestern Kentucky and let me tell you, he loved it. He absolutely craved the little guys of this area (Murray High included) getting the chance to fight for state titles without having to deal with the bigger teams. This was their pond and they could swim in the way they wanted.
B.B., who died recently, was also Russ’ father-in-law. Need I say more?
So, back to Monday.
Russ had heard the discussion going through the crowd about the All “A” logo staying with a basketball. And lo and behold, what did the plaques for the first-place teams of Monday’s event display? Why, of course! The All “A” logo … with the basketball!
So Russ took the floor as he was about to present the first plaque, the one that went to Murray High’s girls for the 12th year in a row. And he decided to address the issue.
“Now, I’ve been hearing some of the talk about the logo, and, well, here it is. On something for golf, not basketball,” Russ said. “Here’s the story, and it’s really not that long. But they’ve decided to keep it like this because that was how it was for the first one (way back in 1990, the first year for the basketball tournament to go statewide after starting in 1980 in the Northern Kentucky area).
“Now, there has been talk about changing the logos to fit each sport (such as soccer, golf, volleyball and others, including archery, which was added last year). However, after talking it over, it was decided to just keep the logo as it is. That is how it started. It’s tradition.”
Cross-Town Classic
shows good signs
for both teams
I think Friday night’s Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football matchup between Murray High and Calloway County offered good signs for both teams.
First, let’s look at the Lakers and I believe it is now safe to assume that the losing streak that has plagued this program now for about a season-and—half will end this year. This team is in much better shape right now than at any time last season, which shows what happens when you’re not losing a double-digit amount of players to injuries and other issues in the preseason, as was the case in 2022.
This team also is showing that it has a stronger ability to score points, something that was lacking, at times, last year. Let’s hope the injury bug stays away from Head Coach Chris Champion’s bunch and allows this team to realize its full potential.
For Murray High, we’re seeing an ability to put the ball in the air after two years of keeping it on the ground. Sometimes, such a transition is quite difficult. So far, the transition is as smooth as glass and I think the prospects are high for the offense to get even better for new Head Coach Melvin Cunningham.
I also liked the way the Tigers responded to a definite threat Friday night. Calloway was in position to tie the game in the fourth quarter with a defensive stop. And the Lakers’ half of Roy Stewart Stadium was as loud as it had been all night. The conditions were right for a comeback.
Instead, the Tigers answered immediately, driving right down the field for a critical touchdown that restored the lead to two scores. That is the kind of response good teams make, and I think the Tigers are that this year.
Fans of both teams … take a bow!
When two teams from the same community are meeting in a football game, you want what was displayed Friday night.
The energy and enthusiasm for this matchup was off the charts. Also, if you could’ve seen it from my vantage point, on the field, you would’ve been impressed. A stadium that seats almost 17,000 fans was almost half full for a high school football game.
It was loud. It was fun. It is everything you want in a rivalry game. And, though the 35-14 final score didn’t show it was a heck of a game until Murray High put two scores on the board in the final four-or-so minutes.
Be proud Murray and Calloway County. You showed what this game is supposed to be about on Friday night.
