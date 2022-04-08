In joining in what has become a common saying around Murray in the past two weeks, I make the following announcement … I AM NOT going into the transfer portal.
OK … that’s not really funny and, honestly, it’s not meant to be. There’s nothing funny about it, as a matter of fact, and I know many Murray State fans who would have loved to have heard “I’m not entering the portal” from the many Racers who have, in fact, chosen this option.
This is not going to be a long column, though. Why? Well, there’s not really a whole lot to say.
The transfer portal is here for now and until the NCAA decides that this was a bad idea, which I am one who believes this, it is going to continue to cause many teams to have to completely rebuild their rosters from year-to-year. No, this is not a good thing and it has definitely created a “Wild Wild West” mentality, as one writer put it, after the portal idea was allowed to start.
He’s right. It’s anything goes and, as one coach said, there is no “building for the future anymore, you have to play for the here and now.”
But we can talk about how bad of an idea this is later. The “here and now” is that Murray State is not the only team in America feeling the strain created by the portal. Hardly.
And, while this may seem ridiculous, there is actually comfort in that idea. It’s kinda like knowing that not only you but everybody trying to ride atop big logs on a bunch of whitewater rapids probably will end up getting tossed. At least you’re not alone, right? Others will share in the same form of wet and cold misery.
And that’s how it is right now and this goes for teams that seem to have everything together. Did you see Morehead State this week? Before Johni Broome and Ta’lon Cooper decided to entered the portal earlier this week, that was a very strong team returning for next year because they still have some very good pieces. But, like so many other teams, the band won’t be together next season in Morehead.
And how about the Racers? Even without KJ Williams and Tevin Brown, they still had a really good team coming back with some guys I was really looking forward to seeing grow next season. And I really thought that, with Steve Prohm being named the new coach, it would be enough to convince these guys to give it a shot. Well, it wasn’t and, now, we’ll never know how this would’ve gone.
Getting back to the main point, though, Racer Nation, we’re not alone. This is happening everywhere and, unfortunately, we’ll have to get used to it for a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.