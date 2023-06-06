OK, I admit it.
I violate one of the most time-honored traditions of journalism. I get attached to the teams I cover.
My mentor — and now mother-in-law — Dr. Ann Landini, along with a wise bird by the name of Dr. Ray Moefield told us this probably would happen. Back when I was a student at The Finest Place We Know, they and others told us students that, particularly if we landed in smaller areas, we would probably come to have relationships on first-name bases with a lot of folks.
So true.
So, I guess I could say, naturally, when the folks you’re covering (especially in sports) either do really well or don’t do so well, you’re going to react. You’re going to do all you can to not show it but you will feel it.
Which brings us to this past Friday. I’m sitting in the office anxiously waiting for the results of the Kentucky Class 2A Track and Field results to come in because I was thinking that one of the teams I cover — Calloway County — had a chance to do some damage up in Lexington.
Then the results arrived, and I zeroed in on one thing … Paducah Tilghman beat Calloway in BOTH girls and boys!
Background … Calloway’s girls beat the mighty Lady Blue Tornado by nearly 100 points in the Region 1 meet a little more than a week earlier. The boys had tied.
So you can imagine that, knowing those results from the regional, seeing “Paducah Tilghman” ahead of the Calloway teams was a bit unnerving. I probably said “How did this happen?” 100 times.
OK, let’s move to the moral of today’s lesson, which is always obtain ALL of the information before you decide something is good or bad.
Saturday afternoon, I called up Calloway coach Mike Wicker and my first words are “Well, I guess it was a bit of a tough day yesterday” or something to that effect. Imagine my surprise when Mike responds, “Actually, we did pretty well.” “Huh?”
It turns out the Calloway girls actually had a record-setting day on Friday with nine medals. On the boys’ side, a fellow that has tried and tried and tried to win a medal at this thing — Daniel Puckett — finally did in the mile. Yeah, I can see why Mike was positive.
Then he tells me that the Lady Lakers’ 16th-place finish as a team (behind 12th-place Tilghman) was actually several spots above what they were projected to finish. “OK, that makes me feel even better,” I told him.
Here was the issue. Calloway actually won several more medals than Tilghman. The problem was Tilghman had a few of their sprint relays that were high-caliber, capable of scoring lots of points by themselves. He said this was similar to how former Calloway star and eventual Arizona standout Lily Lowe would score 30 points by winning three events at state. That’s 10 points for each event, for those scoring at home. Adds up fast.
In other words, Calloway had a pretty good meet. Did I mention the Lady Lakers had three school records? And Mike said Daniel might have been headed for a school record in the 800 before he tripped and took a mighty tumble early in that race. Well, you hate to hear about that … but he still got his medal.
So all in all, things were not nearly as negative as I was making them out to be, and I was able to put a story in the paper Monday that showed it. Yup, it’s another reminder to cover all bases.
You’ll never know the whole story until you do. v
