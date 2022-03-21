I think Murray State point guard Justice Hill had the perfect summation for Saturday’s experience in Indianapolis.
“It just wasn’t our night.”
Folks, right now, that is what a lot of teams are left saying after playing the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. Thursday night, it was mighty Kentucky and Big Blue Nation feeling the pain of the birds’ bite. Saturday, it was Murray State and Racer Nation’s turn.
Since Saturday night’s loss in Indianapolis, I’ve heard some comments to the extent of “they might as well play every Kentucky team right now. They’d beat ‘em.” Could be.
However, the facts are facts. The team with one of the most interesting, if not strange, mascots in college sports took down two of the best teams in the nation in a span of about 48 hours at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They have now won seven straight games.
What was also interesting is they were the decided visiting team in both cases. They overcame it.
Their head coach, Shabazz Hollowell, gave an insight into how this apparent little engine that could is suddenly a steam locomotive roaring over the hill.
This school is located in Jersey City, New Jersey, which is just outside of the Big Apple. This is an area of the country known for young people playing basketball all day and deep into the night on neighborhood outdoor courts. In those parts, it’s called street ball, where fouls are ignored and, well, pretty much, there are no rules.
In responding to a reporter’s question after the game Saturday, Hollowell decided to make a point.
“I’m going to say this and it’s going to come off a little crazy. I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?” said Hollowell, who knows that style well, having been a native of that area, who played at Seton Hall. “You think we worry about guys trying to muscle us and tough us out? We do that.”
They did in Indy, twice. First, they did it to a Kentucky team with the baddest big man in the nation this season, Oscar Tshiebwe, who did score 30 points Thursday, but had little help from his inside mates. Then, they did it to the Racers on Saturday.
Can they keep doing it in the Sweet 16? Well, only time will tell. At this point, though, I’m not betting against them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.