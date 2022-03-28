Several years ago, when Billy Kennedy left the “Finest Place We Know” for Texas A&M, Steve Prohm was elevated to head coach of the Racers.
He had been an assistant under Kennedy and I remember people around these parts really weren’t sure what to think. At that point, everyone knew Steve knew the game, but the question was, “What kind of head coach is he?”
We found out, didn’t we?
His first season with the Racers was beyond Racer Nation’s wildest dreams. The 2011-12 season opened with 23 straight wins. The Racers only lost one regular season game and won their second NCAA Tournament game in three years, as a No. 6 seed, the highest seeding position ever for Murray State.
And Dick Vitale and ESPN came, just for the icing on the cake.
So it is with those memories that Prohm is about to be introduced as the Racers’ head man for the second time, after a six-year stint at Iowa State that ended last year.
In the wake of Friday’s announcement, I’ve heard strong approval of this hire from people I know and I’ve seen overwhelming support from fans on social media. I think the excitement is warranted.
Prohm is coming back to a place that obviously has not lost any steps since 2015, when he headed to Ames, Iowa. His first Racer team was 31-2; Matt McMahon’s last Racer team was 31-3 and could very easily have been in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, if not for destiny’s team, Saint Peter’s. That’s never a bad thing to follow.
And now, Prohm returns, not necessarily to resume his work, but to restart the coaching engine after a year away from the game. My guess is his battery is recharged and, combined with the obvious enthusiasm being exhibited by Racer Nation, he is coming into this second tenure ready to roll.
Plus, let’s remember that his career record the first time at Murray was a cool 104-29. I think that says he knows a thing or two about what is needed to win here.
