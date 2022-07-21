FRANKLIN, Tenn. — You’re probably looking at this headline and wondering … “What’s he mean ‘last?’”
Well, I’ll tell you. It literally means what it says. As the beat writer for Murray State sports, Tuesday marked my last Ohio Valley Conference Football Media Day. That also goes for anyone associated with “The Finest Place We Know.”
We’re leaving, remember? This time next year, the Racers will be heading to the monster known as the Missouri Valley Football Conference, meaning myself and other Murray State beat writers from other establishments will probably spend the day in St. Louis.
However, this was strange for me. Last year, there was no in-person OVC Media Day and I wasn’t directly involved anyway, being I was still about a half-month from, unknowingly at the time, returning to sports full time after about 20 years. This was the first time I have attended this event.
And I must say, I thought it was pretty cool. It wasn’t anything unexpected, being I’ve seen other conferences’ similar activities on TV for many years. Still, being there and watching it on TV are two totally different animals and, though on a much smaller scale than, say, the Southeastern Conference, this was still a bit awe-inspiring as I walked into the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel.
Then again, I was just glad to be there, period. You see, I decided to head down Tuesday morning from Murray and promptly ran into a big problem. The four-laning of U.S. 641 cannot get here fast enough as I was suddenly faced with trailing an oversize semi-tractor trailer starting at Midway and was not able to finally execute a badly-needed pass until I had gone past the Paris-Henry County Airport on the bypass around Paris. That was worth a 20-minute delay and that was roughly why I didn’t reach the destination until 15 minutes before the important parts for me began, interviewing Racers Levi Nesler and Quinaz Turner, along with Head Coach Dean Hood.
We get that done, then I mingle with folks I’ve known over the years, like my good friend Kevin Weaks from Union City and UT Martin Sports Information Director Ryne Rickman, son of a guy whose voice should be familiar to Murray State fans, Sam Rickman.
I got a personal thrill before I headed to another room for our lunch period. There, beside Dean, where TV stations had set up, was Eddie George, who is now the Tennessee State head coach, but is a Tennessee Titans legend. The Titans are my team, being they formerly had been the Houston Oilers, who I had loved since about first grade. I had a great interview with Eddie last year prior to the Racers playing TSU in Nashville and it was wonderful to see him in person Tuesday and chat for a bit.
By the way … Eddie is a BIG guy. No, I’m not talking as in weight. He probably goes 6-5. I’m a little over 6-2 and was looking up at him. He looks like he can still play, a tribute to how well he has handled his health since retiring as one of the NFL’s best running backs.
So then we get into the coaches’ segment, which was incorporated into our lunch period. It’s revealed that UTM is picked as the conference preseason favorite. No problem with that. UTM was a monster last year and had its best season at the FCS level, winning its first playoff game. The Racers were picked third. Let’s just say that I believe Murray State is going to compete a bit better than predicted this season.
Then, there was Dean. Some coaches don’t care for this Media Day stuff, and maybe he didn’t. You couldn’t tell.
As I get to know Dean more, I’m learning that he does have a gift for knowing how to meet a moment with humor. He displayed it in full Tuesday.
As he is introduced for his short lunch time speech and as he approaches the podium, large applause began rising from an adjacent meeting room. This was for a very important event for the Williamson County government in which its county mayor was giving a speech. Dean didn’t miss a beat.
He hears the applause, and promptly raises his arms in triumph. The OVC crowd roars with laughter. Dean smiles. He was having fun. Maybe this is a harbinger of things to come in the future, that the Racers and their fans are going to have lots of fun.
Every coach actually seemed pretty happy to be there, so too did the players. And why not? “Talkin’ season,” as another buddy of mine from over the years — Kentucky football SID and Murray native Susan Lax — coined it during an interview last week, is an enjoyable time, but it was missing for two years because of COVID-19.
Everyone down there talked about how great it was to finally be back in person, and you felt a buzz in the air about it. That’s when you know an event is good, and that you’re glad to be there.
The other coaches each had memorable moments. George got everyone laughing when he said, ‘so … for the next 45 minutes to an hour, I’d like to break down each school …” Right before that, though, you almost could’ve heard music playing in the background as he uttered, “This time of year, you smell the fresh-cut grass and feel that blast of heat. You know football season is right around the corner.” Spine tingling stuff.
How about Southeast Missouri Head Coach Tom Matukewicz, known throughout the league as “Tuke,” with a couple of nice ones of his own? First, he talked about how he doesn’t want SEMO to be a “cool program” or “try to win the internet or Tik Tok.” Then, he talked about how coaches need to treat their players with great care because it was his coaches that caused him to go into this occupation and the “next Tom Matukewicz may be on your team.” Nice.
Lindenwood is the new kid on the block and its head man, Jeb Stewart, followed Dean at the mic and ribbed him a little. Dean had just talked about how the Racers played surprisingly well in the spring 2021 season after being picked to finish last in the OVC. Last season, the Racers were preseason favorites and ended up .500, winning their final three games just to get that.
“Thank you for picking us last, Dean,” Stewart said, singling out Hood. Everyone else picked the Lions for that spot as well.
New Eastern Illinois Head Coach Chris Wilkerson recalled how, 28 years earlier, he was driving to St. Louis with EIU coaching legend Bob Spoo and others for the Gateway Conference’s media day. Now, he’s about to lead the Panthers in his first season.
“This game has really been good to my family,” Wilkerson said, playing off Tuke’s earlier thoughts. “The men I have been around have transformed my life. If you had told me 28 years ago that I’d be the head coach at my alma mater, I’d have said no way.”
I found Tennessee Tech’s Dewayne Alexander to be very enjoyable. And I think he had the perfect summation for how everyone has felt about the past two years with the pandemic.
“I can tell ya, if you’ve got a face like mine, you’re tired of Zoom .. and seeing your face all of the time. I’m Zoomed out,” he said. “But just the opportunity to be here in person creates an energy and it’s awesome to the see the student-athletes who were selected to be here. What a great experience for you!”
And no coaches’ review would be complete without UT Martin head man Jason Simpson. He is entering his 17th season with the Skyhawks, making him the so-called dean of OVC coaches. With this being the 75th year of the OVC, Simpson said Tuke couldn’t resist an opportunity.
“Yeah, I was talking earlier with Coach Tuke and he told me that I’d been here for the whole 75 years,” Simpson said in his opening remarks.
I’ve now only been to one OVC Media Day. It will be my last. And you know what? It was a lot of fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.