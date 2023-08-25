As we approach tonight’s renewal of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football matchup between the Lakers and the Tigers, I am reminded of a movie from several years back that focused on the game of football.
It was “All the Right Moves,” which was set in football-crazy western Pennsylvania and focused on a team known as Ampipe (named for the steel factory that was the main employer. And I’m talking about that today because there is a line from that movie that really is sticking with me right now as tonight approaches.
Ampipe is getting set for a giant road contest against a larger, more well-financed school called Walnut Heights and the entire city is involved. Most of the town has come to the school for the Friday afternoon pep rally ahead of the big game. That includes the mayor, who I believe is also part of the factory management.
He takes the microphone and says the following ... “This rally. This game is not just for the students ... it’s for the whole town!”
Truer words were never spoken. Tonight is not just for Calloway County and Murray High. It’s not just for the teams. It’s not only for the Swamp Rats and the Dawg Pound.
It’s for all of us in this community.
Folks, this is a gift to have something like this. High school sports are something we all should treat with reverence. These are the youth of today — and I’m not just talking about the players, but the bands, the cheerleaders and everyone who has anything to do with this — who will be our leaders tomorrow.
I had the pleasure of attending Thursday’s Rotary Club of Murray meeting, where both head coaches — Calloway’s Chris Champion and Murray High’s Melvin Cunningham — both spoke and brought their quarterbacks — Laker Wyatt Robbins and Tiger Collin Wilson — to the show as well. The room was packed, and it should have been.
These are the kinds of events that should be happening before a community’s two high schools face each other on the field. The fact that they have the wonderful opportunity to play this at spacious Roy Stewart Stadium at Murray State, now a member of the greatest league in the FCS, makes it all that more enjoyable.
However, there is also to remember here. This is not Ampipe vs. Walnut Heights. This is not one town thinking they’re “better” than the other just because they have a better economic situation than the other.
During that meeting Thursday, I saw that this wasn’t true. One word dominated the event — respect. When one team was represented at the podium, representatives of the other side applauded. That’s how it should be.
Now, for the two or three hours that this game will last tonight, all of that is out the window a bit. There will be some name-calling. Tempers may flare on the field.
No problem. That’s good-old fashioned gamesmanship that arises from intensity.
Let’s just make sure it stays in these two or three hours. After the final whistle sounds, everybody returns to doing what they’re good at, making this community what it is, the best place imaginable.
That’s why this game is not just for the schools, as the Ampipe mayor says at the pep rally. It’s for our first-responders, both of Calloway County and the City of Murray, who are as fine a group as there is. It’s for our medical community, keeping all of us as healthy as they can.
It’s for our many businesses, from our great privately-owned small businesses to our industrial facilities, as well as the banks that help keep them going. Yes, it’s for the farmers, who had a huge part in this community even existing in the first place.
And yes, it’s for the parents and siblings, cousins and even friends of these players and the family members of the coaches. They put in the work so we can have an event like this to even attend.
It’s a time to celebrate what we have. Two of the best school districts around, producing major contributors to society and planting the seeds for the next crop to come.
And with everything happening in the world today, isn’t it nice to have something like this to forget about life for a while. I’ll say it, I’ve had a tough week personally. I’ve had to keep up with some things that haven’t been good. I’ve learned about some others I didn’t know before that have affected loved ones and need prayer.
Let me tell you, knowing something like tonight waits for me at the end of this week is making me really happy right about now. I imagine if you really think about it, you’re probably in the same boat.
We all need this, and it’s so awesome that our youth, our pride and joy, will provide this outlet to forget about “the real world” for at least a little while.
You folks at the Rotary meeting may have noticed I was wearing orange. No, it was not because I’m a Vols fan, which I am. It’s because I know the stakes.
Red is Calloway’s main color. Yellow (or gold) is Murray High’s secondary color. Mix them and you have orange, which in this case represents neutral. I know my place.
For you, the fans of these teams, though, your job is simple. Let it all hang out! I want to see you at your rowdy best tonight.
Then, when all is said and done, we do what we’ve done to make this community great. We come together and play the game of life.
