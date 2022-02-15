Let me tell you a true story, about a kid who was in his freshman year at Paducah Community College in the winter of 1988.
His Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Paducah decided to load up some buses one Saturday night and head to Murray to see Murray State face Austin Peay in a men’s basketball game at Racer Arena. And on that night, my friends, yours truly, forever and to this day, developed the strongest dislike possible for Austin Peay.
Hate is a word that cannot be part of my vocabulary, being that is not allowed if you are a child of God. Yes, it’s pretty hot with me and has grown even hotter since I became an alumnus of the institution of higher learning that goes by the identity “The Finest Place We Know.”
So, with that stirring opening, we move into the gist of today’s conversation. Racer Nation, this is a big week. It’s Austin Peay at Murray State Week.
Yes, I know Thursday’s men’s game has national ramifications. As of Monday morning, the Racers have risen to No. 21 in the AP Poll and we all know the Governors would luuuuuuuuuuv to come here and ruin the moment at The Bank.
Let’s come back to that, though. We’ve got business to deal with BEFORE Thursday. Oh yeah, Racer Nation, we’ve got a big deal for Wednesday to talk about first.
That is when our women take the court against Peay in a 6 p.m. tipoff at The Bank. Folks, it could very well be said that, of the games Murray State teams will play this week, THIS is the biggest.
Here’s the situation, for those of you scoring at home. Murray State’s women are having one of the best seasons in a long time as they sit 18-7 overall and 10-4 in OVC play. At this moment, the Racers are in fourth place in OVC play, just two games behind Belmont for first. Peay is in third, half a game in front of Rechelle Turner’s bunch. A win Wednesday vaults the Racers into third, just a half-game behind Tennessee Tech for second place.
This is a big deal people! First, it’s Peay. Need I say more? Second, it’s high stakes. Third, it’s the story.
Yes, there’s a great story being written this year with this team. In Turner’s fifth year, this team is playing at a high level. It is also a local group, not only with a coaching staff that is strong in Murray High flavor but who has players from both Murray High and Calloway County high schools. To quote a local business’ radio advertising, these are your friends and neighbors folks and, yeah, they’ve worked very hard to get here.
Racer Nation, they need you Wednesday night. They need The Bank to be hopping. They need to hear you and, most importantly, Peay needs to hear you too … loudly.
This needs to be an atmosphere worthy of Murray State-Austin Peay. This needs to be a deal where when the Peay fans start up with “Let’s Go Peay!” they are quickly drowned out with the charge of “Let’s Go Racers!” by an army of blue and gold.
And when the going gets tough, which it will because these are two good teams, the Racers need that extra boost only a home crowd can give. The all-time attendance mark for a Racer women’s game has been set twice this season and the current mark is a tad below 2,000. How about we smash that record Wednesday night folks? This team deserves it.
Remember, that game starts at 6 O’CLOCK. That’s important to remember, being most single games start at 7.
Now, let’s look at Thursday, which starts at 6 O’CLOCK again. I don’t know why they’re starting so early, but here’s the bottom line, THEY ARE. So adjust accordingly.
Let’s go back to that night at Racer Arena in 1988. That was my first exposure to “Let’s Go Peay!” It only took a few times to get under my skin. It also royally ticked me off how Barry Sumpter seemed to get away with all kinds of stuff down low and how Don Mann would get called for what appeared to be a clean pilfer of a Governor who made the mistake of holding the ball behind his head while being trapped.
Worse, Peay won that night, only for the Racers to go to Clarksville two nights later and whip the Govs on their home court. That was satisfying. It was even more satisfying to see Peay’s desperation three miss as my family watched the OVC title game on ESPN in Paducah later that season.
A few weeks later, I watched with glee as Mann, Jeff Martin, Paul King and the others on Coach Steve Newton’s team upset Jimmy V and NC State out in Omaha for Murray State’s first-ever win in an NCAA Tournament game. Others have since followed, but that one still ranks as my favorite.
People, the team representing us this season is very special. Like the women, they are also worthy of great support, being they’re good people, do things right and know not to take their success for granted.
Do you realize that, as I write this, NO OTHER team in Division 1 men’s basketball has won more games so far this season (24)? Did you know that the Racers are tied for the longest remaining winning streak in the country at 14 games with three other teams, including No, 1-ranked Gonzaga?
This is high-altitude stuff people! This is stuff that gets you noticed nationally. This is stuff worthy of The Bank being loud and crowded Thursday night.
Yes, the Racers beat the Govs in Clarksville, but this is a rivalry. Anything can happen. We’ve seen it on both sides. They’ve beaten us when they shouldn’t have and we’ve returned the favor. They’re going to come in here with nothing to lose. And they’re Peay.
These two nights are the end of an era. Peay is heading to the ASUN after this season and we’re off to explore the vast land known as the Missouri Valley Conference. This week is it folks … no more Govs vs. Racers as OVC rivals in Murray.
So I say let’s make this count. Racer Nation, I have personally seen with my own eyes a fan base destroy a team, as its mass and sound roared like a landslide onto the floor and crushed the opposition. That’s what we need this week on successive nights, Wednesday and Thursday.
We need to make Peay remember its last visits to Murray … for all of the wrong reasons. Shoes Up Racer Nation! Let’s run this week!
