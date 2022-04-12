So far, I have watched three pretty big events happen at Murray State since its programs officially became members of the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The first, of course, was the community celebration for when Murray State recognized that it was now an official member of the MVC (known to many as simply “The Valley”). That was the day The Valley banner was dropped inside the CFSB Center, a rather monumental moment that truly signaled that the Racers were pledging allegiance to a new organization.
I want to mention the third one before the second one, even though that’s going out of order. You’ll understand why in after you read this.
That third one was a few days ago, Friday to be exact, when another community celebration recognized that the Racer football program was now under the flag of the MVFC. Both of those events were attended by the highest-ranking officials of those respective leagues — Jeff Jackson, commissioner of The Valley and Patty Viverito, commissioner of the FCS megapower known as the MVFC. MVFC Board of Presidents Chair Dr. Deborah Curtis, president of Indiana State University, accompanied Viverito on Friday.
Now, maybe I’m reading too much into it, but their presence made impressions on me. They didn’t have to come all the way down here to an all-too-often-overlooked part of the commonwealth to acknowledge the step being taken by Murray State. But they did.
However, it was the second of these occasions that seemed to tell all I need to know when it comes to how these leagues operate. A few weeks ago, when Steve Prohm was being officially introduced as the Racers’ head men’s basketball coach for his second time, someone interesting, at least to me, was in the audience at the Gene W. Ray Basketball Center.
It was Jackson.
Folks, I have watched video of press conferences/community introduction events for new coaches at the major conferences in this country. I don’t remember the conference’s commissioners being in attendance for the events. I’m pretty certain, in fact, that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was not in Baton Rouge when Matt McMahon had his first news conference/community welcome event after assuming the head men’s job at LSU about a week ahead of Steve’s big day at the Ray Center.
That the head man of The Valley thought it was important enough to have a seat at Steve’s event said a lot to me. It told me that this is a league whose brass keeps a very close eye on its flock, and I believe that to be a good thing.
It told me that folks like Jackson and Viverito and Curtis will come to western Kentucky or southwest Missouri or North Dakota, be it for celebrating accomplishments or to provide encouragement if things are going rough. It’s like the NFL and that shield logo? Whatever happens to any team affects that shield.
It looks to me like those imposing logos of The Valley and the MVFC get the same kind of treatment. What happens to one member affects every member. And if I am reading this right, is it any wonder why these two leagues are so successful?
When you know that the higher-ups are not above showing up just to see how you’re doing, I think that not only promotes encouragement, but also comfort. And if you want a league to have as many “haves” as opposed to “have nots” as possible, that’s the kind of action you take.
I think we are going to be seeing a lot of these three in Murray over the next several years, and, to me, this is a very good thing. And as a Murray State alum, I appreciate them for taking time to come here, especially in a conference that is so large and far reaching.
