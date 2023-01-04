I have loved the game of football since, well, I started being able to develop memory as a 3-year-old … or maybe younger.
My first big memory was O.J. Simpson breaking the 2,000-yard mark in a season in 1973 with Buffalo. Since then, my memory bank is full of moments I’ve witnessed, from watching Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary for Boston College at my grandparents’ house in Ridgely, Tennessee, on the Friday after Thanksgiving in 1984, to seeing the reaction of fellow Vols fans this past season in Clarksville after Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama. That made the sting of the Racers’ loss to Austin Peay that day a little less intense.
Then came Monday night. Because of storms in the area, I was going back and forth between the Bills game in Cincinnati on ABC and The Weather Channel, which was tracking activity to our southwest in Arkansas. I missed seeing the moment that everyone is still talking about. But upon realizing why Monday Night Football had ground to an obvious halt when I returned to the game, not much mattered at that particular time.
Storms in Arkansas could wait. The plight of Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin mattered most. By now, you have heard about Hamlin’s collapse on the field after making a tackle late in the first quarter; I didn’t actually get a chance to see the footage of how it looked as it happened until about an hour later. Chilling is the only way I can describe it.
As I type this, Hamlin is still in critical condition. You don’t hear that too many times about active football players. You hear about spinal injuries (bad enough), blown-out knees and Achilles tendons, broken bones. Fortunately, the vast majority of these don’t result in extraordinarily bad issues. Guys may miss time away from the field and maybe their injury forces their retirement. There is the occasional paralysis, though, which is terrible to see.
However, they usually don’t result in a 24-year-old guy, who has done everything right since being drafted in the sixth round two years ago, getting up from bulldogging a receiver to the ground one second, then falling on his back lifeless in front of a live TV audience the next. That just doesn’t happen. It did Monday night.
I applaud the decision to suspend the game. I would say that not a single player wanted to continue and, in their mental state, that would’ve increased the chance for more tragedy unfolding. What happens going forward? I don’t know. Maybe the league returns to “normal operations” this weekend.
But is anything going to really be “normal?” Players of all levels are never going to forget the night that a Buffalo defensive back was captured on live TV looking like a stone statue that had been pushed over, literally dead as he hit the ground. They’re not going to forget the sight of seeing medical personnel administer CPR to get his heart going on … on the field. Again, that just DOES NOT happen.
My guess is, like anything else in the world, the effect of this will pass, especially if — and I am praying for it, as should you — Damar emerges from this situation still alive and still functional. But it will never be forgotten.
Nope, this was when “Monday Night Football” became “The Day The Earth Stood Still,” because, for millions of football fans, it did.
