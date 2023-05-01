have been saving this for the right time. And that time is now.

Racer Nation, I take you back to the magical 1995 football season, specifically a perfect Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium in the month of November. That day, I was getting toward the middle years of my first professional job in Benton, and I had just seen something I, along with any blue-and-gold-blooded Murray State Racers fan, had hoped to see for a long time.