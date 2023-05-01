I have been saving this for the right time. And that time is now.
Racer Nation, I take you back to the magical 1995 football season, specifically a perfect Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium in the month of November. That day, I was getting toward the middle years of my first professional job in Benton, and I had just seen something I, along with any blue-and-gold-blooded Murray State Racers fan, had hoped to see for a long time.
Back in those days, the Racer program was under the guidance of a former Lou Holtz quarterback at Arkansas by the name of Houston Nutt. And before that crisp, sunny fall day at The Finest Place We Know, he had worked to lift this program from perhaps the edge of extinction to the verge of glory. Standing in the way that day was OVC kingpin Eastern Kentucky and its legendary head coach, Roy Kidd.
As a side note, if you follow college football, you’ll recognize Eastern’s quarterback that day, current ESPN recruiting analyst Tommy Lugenbill. He had transferred from Georgia Tech, but that’s not important right now.
Here’s what matters. Murray State beat Kidd and the Colonels, 17-7, before the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at Stewart. The fans did something that probably hadn’t been done at a Murray State game in several years, stormed the field and attacked the goal posts. They weren’t real good at it either. One of the uprights came apart and I thought I’d watched two or three guys fall to their deaths as they dove head first into the artificial turf of the end zone.
Whatever.
That led to what I saw a few minutes later inside the Murray State locker room (yes, media types were allowed in there back then). After Houston had finished his postgame talk to the team, players started coming up to him for hugs and handshakes, out of respect for the efforts that he and his staff had given in leading this program out of the depths of the OVC to the top. A few weeks later, this team survived an upset bid from always-tough TSU in Nashville to win the title outright.
It was the fourth or fifth of those players, and his reaction, that is what today’s piece is all about. Yes, God did give us the ability to remember particularly strong moments so they can be recalled later. And Racer Nation, this is one that I think will get you in the heart.
That player was a short, stocky guy who wore one of those big neck wraps that many players had in those days. He wore either short black socks or those black ankle braces above his black turf shoes. His head was shaved and he wore the number 51. And his smile was as wide as the Mississippi River when it floods.
His name was Chris Vaughn, a starting linebacker, one of several players Nutt and his gang had brought to Murray and had endured some very tough times on the way to that day. A 73-17 loss at Western Illinois comes to mind. The Racers avenged that, and then some.
If my camera hadn’t broken during the first half of that game, I would’ve captured the moment I’m about to recall. It happened right in front of me. Chris Vaughn, who was a fierce competitor and played the game with reckless abandon, took on a child-like persona. I can’t remember if he had tears in his eyes, but he came over to Houston, grabbed his coach like he would grab unsuspecting running backs, and just held on.
And over and over and over, were his words … “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! …”
Only the chosen few are allowed to see this. I will never forget it, either from the perspective of a writer (who is supposed to be unbiased) or from the perspective of a Murray State alum, who was soooooooo proud of what the team that plays his favorite sport had just done.
Now, shift to Saturday afternoon. It is the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the end is approaching rapidly. I wasn’t watching. I had other things to do. However, in the back of my mind all week, I’d wondered something. “Where will Deuce go?”
“Deuce” is the pint-sized running back from Kansas State named Deuce … Vaughn. Yup. The son of Chris and his wife, Marquette, who met at Murray State back in the days Chris was helping the Racers win back-to-back OVC titles. And mom and son, according to reports, were together Saturday afternoon when one of those spine-tingling moments that only sports creates happened.
Those two were with many, many others at a house in Austin. Chris had to be somewhere else, the war room of the Dallas Cowboys, at their headquarters in Frisco. It seems former Racer Chris is the assistant scouting director for the Cowboys and, unbeknownst to him, well, in the style that my cousin from Texas would say, “Somethin’ was fixin’ to happen.”
Maybe Chris should’ve seen this coming. After all, the Cowboys need a running back, particularly one who can do damage as a receiver. And lo and behold, look who was sitting on a tee undrafted? Why the Deuce, of course. Jerry Jones wasn’t passing up this opportunity.
So he hands the phone to Chris … so he can be the one to tell his son that he is going to be a Dallas Cowboy. Reports say that, at the moment the phone rang, Dallas’ familiar star logo appeared on the ESPN broadcast, indicating that its turn in this rapid-fire shopping spree was coming. Chris talked to Deuce. And then everybody lost it.
Reports are all we have to describe what was happening in Austin. However, the whole world saw what was happening back in Frisco, particularly with Chris. And it brought me back to that day in the Racer locker room.
Video caught the whole thing. Chris is seated at the table and covers his face with his hands. He’s obviously crying. Then, he gets up, walks around to where Jones’ son, Dallas Vice President Stephen Jones, is standing to give him a huge hug, then he goes over and hugs Jerry.
Folks, I’m struggling a little writing this. Say what you will about how controversial Jerry can be. I think the man has a pretty big heart after all.
I’m also struggling a bit writing this because I’m thinking of that cousin of mine I mentioned earlier. His name is Sandy, and he is in a bit of a fight right now. A nasty infection has invaded his body and he’s been in a Dallas hospital since Thursday. He has surgery today. It appears things are going OK, but you know how it is with these things. You never know.
I called Sandy Friday. He’s as big a sports nut as I am. He’s also a huge Cowboys fan, for better or worse. And from his room at Baylor Medical Center, he lamented about the Cowboys having to put up with what the Eagles had done in the opening round and how Dallas seemed to be spinning its wheels. “It’s what they always do. I’m used to it,” he said.
I am planning to call Sandy again Sunday night, after this piece has gone to press. And I’m looking forward to telling him, “Uh bud? I think your Cowboys just did something kinda different.” You see, I think Deuce is one heck of a player and is going to make the NFC East really nervous for the next several years.
But I can’t wait to tell my cousin, “By the way, his dad? Won two championships here and that moment Saturday looked just like the one I witnessed when we beat Eastern in ’95 in the locker room here.”
Maybe that one moment is a sign of better things … on a lot of fronts. Because I know if made Sandy feel better. It sure did me too.
