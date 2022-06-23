MURRAY — With searing heat waves having sent temperatures soaring the past two weeks in the Murray-Calloway County area, precautions have had to be taken with local baseball/softball activities.
Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said adjustments have been made and will continue to be made for games at the Central Park Four-Plex and Chestnut Park. He said, each day, efforts are made to inform teams to be affected of forthcoming schedule changes, either by social media or direct contact, and usually the chosen method is simple.
“What we’ve been doing, mainly, is pushing games back an hour,” he said of how this has been used to combat heat indexes that, during the day, have been surging to between 107, even 110 degrees. “We don’t have anything in our park handbook that talks about heat index, so we try to follow what (the Kentucky High School Athletics Association) has and that is between 101 and 102.
“However, for me personally? I am most comfortable if we can get that down to 100 or below.”
And Yates has a built-in advantage as far as being able to best determine when that 100 reading will be achieved. In fact, for the past two summers, he has been able to rely on a true weather expert, who also happens to be a coach and parent for games at the parks, Murray’s own Justin Holland, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah.
“He’s my go-to,” Yates said of Holland, with whom he coached a team last summer. “Anytime I have questions about the weather, as it relates to games, I call Justin and, so far, for the most part, he’s been spot on.
“So, here lately with the heat, I last called him on Monday at about 1 o’clock and, at that time, we had a reading of 101. However, from talking to him, I know that, as the day goes on, that actually can go higher, and he can tell me that, ‘OK, at 5, it’s going to be at 106 but, by 6, it’ll be at 102, and by 7, it’ll be at 98.”
“I’m actually the weather consultant for a lot of folks and groups here in town (including Murray State’s baseball and softball teams). They have my number on speed dial,” said Holland, who coaches a coach-pitch team on which his son, Logan, plays. “I’ve actually been helping out with the parks system for about four or five years now and I’ve gotten to know Ryan quite well through that (as well as Parks & Recreation Activities Director Jake Willis).
“We’ve become a pretty good team. I try to help him out with weather issues, as far as determining if we can play games, and he helps me out with the baseball part as far as how to coach the kids.”
Yates said Holland has not only been invaluable during the heat waves, he also comes in handy during thunderstorms. He recalled a situation a few weeks ago when a storm delayed play and he asked Holland to examine the storm in question and see if there was a chance it would leave the area. This would play a big role in deciding whether or not games should try to be played.
“He said, ‘OK, keep everyone off the fields for about 30 minutes because this storm is moving off to the south.’ Well, about 30 minutes later, we were playing and we wound up playing all of our games that night,” Yates said.
Most games at the parks start at 6 or 7:30. During the heat waves, Yates said those games have been starting at 7 and 8:30.
“We’re figuring out things like, when the fields start becoming shaded,” he said. “I’ve really started keeping up with that this year and I’ve noticed that, by 8 o’clock, the entire park is shaded. Some fields, like Field 4, though, are shaded by 7. So you start to notice that.”
Holland said he is happy to help.
“With any outside sports, particularly involving children, you’re incredibly dependent on the weather, and it’s something that I keep up with, pretty much, every day,” he said. “I’m always happy to give my opinions or advice when it comes to weather situations, especially being that I have a son playing as well.”
