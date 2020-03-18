MURRAY — One day will live in the minds of Racer fans forever, March 18, 2010. That’s the day, 10 years ago, that Danero Thomas hit “The Shot” that put the Murray State Racers over Vanderbilt in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, 66-65.
“That shot was bigger than he could imagine,” Teammate B.J. Jenkins said after the game. “It wasn’t just a game-winning shot. We’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”
As we look back at the moment in history, we start with where the season began. It was a loss on the road at California, just one of five for the year.
That season the Racers finished 31-5 and had an incredible 17-12 conference record including a 10-game winning streak and a 17-game winning streak.
By the end of the regular season, the Racers were locked in as the top-seed for the OVC tournament and knew there was likely one team that could stop their run to the NCAA tournament—Morehead State.
The Golden Eagles were the only team in the conference to defeat the Racers that year, but first, Murray State had to make it by Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois.
The Tigers went down without much of a fight, but the Racers were tested by Eastern Illinois in the second game. However, they came away with a 55-51 win after Isaac Miles hit a huge three-point shot with under 20 seconds left to give the Racers a four-point lead.
The win sent them to the OVC Championship game for the 23rd time in school history and tied them for the most wins in program history. The next two wins saw them set a new record.
In the championship game, the Racers defeated the Golden Eagles 62-51. Isaiah Canaan led the Racers with 16 points, and after the game, he said, “I just came into the game and tried to get into the flow of it and not force anything. The guards on our team are like the engine for a car. We try to get the other guys going and tonight it worked.”
The win set the Racers up for a moment that will never be forgotten. On Selection Sunday, Murray State was revealed as a 13-seed and drew a matchup against Vanderbilt in the first round.
“Oh man, Selection Sunday was special,” Thomas said. “All of our great fans were there with us. We had been waiting for three years for this moment, so there were so many emotions and just so much excitement. It was a great day for Murray State.”
They arrived in San Jose and prepared to do the unthinkable—they wanted the upset. The plan was to run the Commodores ragged.
“Our scout was to run on them. We knew they were a great team but they were also heavy and kind of slow,” Thomas said. “The 2010 Murray State team, that was our game, just trying to run teams out the gym. We were really good at it.”
As the game got underway, the Racers quickly got into their gameplan. Head coach Billy Kennedy had come up with the perfect formula to pull off the upset and every player on the Murray State team had bought in.
“I felt like we could win from the beginning. Coach Kennedy and his great coaching staff had a great game plan and matched us up well against them,” Thomas said. “It was a great game to watch back and forth.”
The Racers held a four-point lead at the half, and after conceding the lead with 4:45 on the clock, they found a way to gut it out.
With just 2:54 left to play, B.J. Jenkins hit a three-point shot that gave Murray State the lead again, 62-60, but the Commodores retook the lead with 12 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Jermaine Beal. The Racers took a timeout between shots to get their play called.
Murray State raced down the court, down by one, and Jenkins fired up a three-point shot that clanked off the iron. Then, the improbable happened. The ball bounced down, off of a Vanderbilt player, and went out of bounds. There was new life for the Racers and Kennedy called another timeout.
“I felt like whatever play coach Kennedy drew up would work,” Thomas said. “Coach K was smart and had a great eye for the game, but I still wanted the ball on that play (laughs).”
“If I remember correctly the play was drawn up for Isaac Miles to create, either for himself or for someone else, but he had the hot hand that game so we were playing through him. When he attacked, he drew guys with him from Vandy’s defense, so that’s how I got open to hit the shot.”
Miles was indeed the first option, and rightfully so, as he had scored 17 points in the game to that point. Instead, it was Thomas who found himself open with the game on the line and the ball in his hands.
That shot set off a celebration like no other. The Murray State bench cleared and a dogpile took place on the court, while the other end was full of disappointment and shock for the Commodores.
“Thinking back, what stands out the most for me is just us proving to the world that we could play with, and beat, good teams on that level,” Thomas said.
As the 10-year anniversary rolls around today of Thomas’ shot, there will be more of the same for his social media as people remember his heroics that day. Now in Iceland, Thomas has been playing professional basketball for eight years and even met his wife there. He has a one-year-old son as well.
“I’m pretty much just taking care of the family and playing ball,” Thomas said.
Still, there’s no escaping the fame that comes from hitting a big shot in the NCAA tournament, especially as part of a 13-seed over a four-seed upset.
“The shot. People still come up to me or write me on social media all the time every year about the shot,” Thomas said. “I guess it really is heard around the world man, because there are people here in Iceland, where I live, that come up to me after some of my games and say, ‘You’ve still got it, just like that Vandy game,’ so it was a special moment and shot for sure.”
