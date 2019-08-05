MURRAY — Heading into a new season, the Murray High Tigers girls soccer team has plenty of youth as they reload after graduating 10 seniors last season.
They have two seniors, three juniors and five sophomores that have played varsity minutes heading into the new season, so things will be different this year with plenty of younger players gaining experience at the varsity level.
“We lost Parker (Greer), who’s going to Murray State, so that’s kind of our front line,,” Tigers head coach Shauna Traylor said. “And then in the middle, we lost Kess Kelly who was a great center midfielder for us, and then in the back, we lost Hannah Lawson at center back and we lost our goalkeeper. I had 10 seniors last year, so lots of losses and that’s been a big adjustment. We are going to be very young this year, which is OK. I guess you can say we’re rebuilding. You can say all of those things, but my young players are good. They’re just going to be young and maybe not have the varsity experience that other teams in the district and the region have.”
The bright side of being so young is that these young players are going to get plenty of opportunities, and that bodes well for their class in the next few years as they continue to grow.
“I’m looking to my freshman group to play a lot of minutes in varsity and play a lot of minutes in junior varsity as well, but that’s a small school for you,” Traylor said. “By the end of the season, they’ll have lots of experience and even just looking at future years, when these freshmen are sophomores, they’ll have a whole year of varsity under their belt and so we’re looking forward to that.”
Replacing a leading scorer is never easy, and the Tigers have to do that as well as replacing their top assists player. Last year, Greer scored 38 goals and Hollis Bourque was a far away second with 12 goals scored, but the scoring this year will likely be more even and spread out among Bourque, Angela Gierhart, Kyra Jones, Peyton Wray, Jayln Fuqua, Emily Hopkins and others. Kess Kelly led the team last year with assists, and much like the scoring, this category will be filled with a group effort.
“Up top, I’m going to have Hollis Bourque,” Traylor said. “She’s a sophomore that played a lot of varsity minutes last year with Parker, and she reminds me of Parker. Head down and willing to take you on and doesn’t care if you’re in her way, she’ll just keep going. I like that in her. In the middle, we’ve got Angela coming back and she’s done great things for us the past two years and she’s going to be a junior. After that, we’ve got Peyton Wray coming into the middle. She’s a freshman and she’s going to be a very good player for us.”
Defensively, the Tigers have a pair of seniors that will offer some leadership, but again, they will be a young group overall.
“In the back, I have Lily Vanover,” Traylor said. “She’s a senior, and has had three years of varsity experience and Apirida (Chetawatee) and Echo (Falwell) are returning, so my back line has some experience and I’m thankful for that. We’ll have a new goalkeeper and we’ve been training her up. Her name is Anna Bryson and some freshmen will have to fill some other roles and it’ll be a fun year for them. They’re a fun group and they’re going to work hard.”
Senior leader Vanover echoed those sentiments.
“Compared to last year, we have almost a whole new back line,” Vanover said. “Echo played last year, Apirida played last year, and I played last year, but of most of our defense is kind of starting from new and we’re young because Echo and I are the only seniors. So it’s going to be a lot of tough work, just getting together and really working hard.”
Looking at the district, the Tigers know they have a tough road ahead. Traylor said adjustments will be a big key, and with this year’s group, they haven’t settled into a particular formation just yet.
“The good thing is we get to play everyone in our district twice, so if one thing doesn’t work, you can change it to the next one,” Traylor said.
Marshall County and Graves County are expected to be among the top teams in the district, as well as Calloway County, but Traylor and Vanover both said they are excited for the challenge.
“I’m looking forward to playing Marshall,” Vanover said. “I know a lot of those girls and I played club with them when I was younger, and so when I see them, I’m like, ‘I’m so glad to see you! But OK, now I’ve got to play against you.’ I’m just excited to see how we do against them and I think we’ll be OK.”
“It’ll be very difficult, but it’ll be fun,” Traylor said. “I coach a travel team here and I coach a bunch of Marshall girls, a bunch of Graves girls, some Henry County, some Calloway. It’s U18, so it’s juniors and seniors. I love them. I hate playing against them, but I love coaching them, and I’ve told the girls already, ‘I know what they have, I know who they’re going to look toward.’ Not that that’s an advantage to me at all, because it’s really not. You have to be able to shut them down with the team that you have, but it’s going to be fun to watch Marshall and Graves really battle this year.”
If the early indications are correct from scrimmages and Bluegrass Games, then Gierhart will likely be the key to the entire offense from her center midfield position and could potentially lead the team in scoring. She said she believes in her teammates to pick up any slack though and knows they are capable.
“I have amazing teammates that are able to have my back and I know if I go down, they have my back and they will be able to take control of the game when we need them,” Gierhart said.
“She’ll play an attacking role and she’ll be someone who I definitely look to score for us,” Traylor said.
In their first action of the season at the Bluegrass Games, the team went 1-1-1 and Vanover left full of confidence in the younger group.
“The younger girls showed out (at Bluegrass Games). I walked away very satisfied with how we played and I thought, we can compete, it’ll be OK. It may be some knocking around because we’re smaller and we’re younger,” Vanover said. “Angie is a great key in the middle, so pairing with those younger girls, I really think that we can be successful.”
