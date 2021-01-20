MURRAY – For the fifth time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Freshman of the Week.
Young averaged a double-double of 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds over three games last week for the Racers with weekly highs of 17 points at UT Martin and 14 rebounds against Morehead State. The freshman shot 40.5-percent from the floor on the week, while also making six of eight free throw attempts. In addition, she chipped in 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists over the three-game span.
