COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer picked up the biggest win of his short college head football coaching career Saturday night when South Carolina stunned Florida, 40-17.
The son of former Murray State skipper Frank Beamer, Shane watched his Gamecocks beat the Gators in every way possible, including the return of a forced fumble for a touchdown. Carolina (5-4, 2-4 in the Southeastern Conference) spotted Florida (4-5, 2-5) an early 7-3 lead, then scored the next 27 points to lead by 20 at halftime.
This now puts the Gamecocks in position to aim for their first bowl bid since 2018. That would happen if Carolina can get a win in its next three games against Missouri, Auburn or Clemson.
