Youth and inexperience gone as Lakers embark on new season

MURRAY — After a long and anxious waiting period, the Calloway County boys soccer team is just days away from starting their fall season.
At times, the fate of the season was unknown, but that didn’t stop the players from showing up for conditioning and continuing to try to improve themselves.
Last season, the Lakers finished just 5-14-1, but on the plus side, the young players from last year gained plenty of experience at the varsity level out of necessity and should be ready to take on the new season with confidence.
The wins for the Lakers were against Caldwell County, Graves County, Bowling Green, Mayfield and a team from Sikeston, Missouri. In the district playoffs, the Lakers lost 1-0 to Mayfield in the opening round. The district didn’t get any easier, but the Lakers bring back more starters from last year than any other team.
With the loss of just three starting positions, the Lakers have the fewest holes to fill and head coach Evan Pierce is excited to see how those position battles play out at those spots.
“There is definitely some competition in those spots, especially the center back spot,” Pierce said. “We feel like we have a few different players that could fill that role so we are just seeing how things are looking in practice.”
After playing together all of last year, the core group of starters are familiar with each other and ready to transition from practice to competition.
“I think that our team’s greatest strength is going to be the continuity that we have as a unit,” Pierce said. “This is a close group of players who have a great attitude, and after enduring some difficult times last season together, I think it is going to help strengthen us mentally and make us a stronger team this year.”
Like every other team in the state, the Lakers have had to deal with their fair share of adversity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As weird and nerve-racking as this whole situation has been, they have maintained good spirits and a good attitude at practice.
“The team has been fantastic throughout this difficult time,” Pierce said. “It’s not easy being asked to go through conditioning for 2 1/2 months without being able to play at practice. The players did everything we as coaches asked and more. They kept a positive outlook and never complained or questioned what we were doing.”
Calloway returns their top two goal scorers form last season with Jarrett Darnell and Bo Stom, plus their goalkeeper from last season, Landon Houk. While these players are obviously going to play a role in each game’s outcome this year, Pierce said there is one player that might be flying just under the radar and could contribute in a big way this year.
“A player who I think might be flying under the radar is Dalton Puckett,” Pierce said. “Dalton is smart and a well-rounded player and has been looking good in practice. I expect him to step up big time this year for us.”
The season will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when the Lakers host Graves County at home. While the fan attendance restrictions are still unknown, the Lakers are simply focused on doing their part to get a win in the season opener.
Pierce added that the experience from last year is just a small part of why his returners will be better this year and more prepared to compete.
“Outside of our four seniors that we lost, our team is largely the same as last year but with a year of varsity experience under our belts,” Pierce said. “With that experience, I expect us to be mentally stronger than we were last year. With a year of growth, we will be bigger and stronger than last year as well.”
