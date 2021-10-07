Thirty minutes before sunrise Saturday, October 9, the first of Kentucky’s 2021 firearms seasons for deer will be off and running with a season dedicated to our next generation of hunters. This weekend is reserved for the youngsters age fifteen and under. Some of these youngsters are already seasoned hunters, but there will be some for whom this season will be a trial-run of sorts to see if the ancient spark will be kindled in their young souls as it was for many of us decades ago.
Those of us who came of age in the sixties and seventies were witness to a time of great transition in the hunting world. Our fathers and grandfathers for the most part were not deer hunters because there were no deer in these parts for them to hunt. They hunted squirrels, rabbits, and bobwhite quail. Weekends and holidays in November and December were always reserved for hunting, and youngsters like me longed for the day when we would be allowed to join in the pursuit.
Perhaps that particular spark was in us from the beginning of our time. There were no youth seasons in those days to introduce us to the world of hunting. In fact, we were usually left behind on opening days and especially the sacred holiday hunts. The frustration of those days was offset, however, by the prospect of being eventually accepted into the hunting fraternity of family and friends. That, more than anything else, forged our generation into the dedicated if not obsessed hunters that we became.
Youth season for me was the Saturdays when it was just me, dad, and the dogs. Long before I was allowed to carry a shotgun, I would struggle to keep up on those arduous journeys with a BB gun cradled in the crook of my arm. Everything was an obstacle in those days for an impatient kid in ill-fitting boots. There were hills to climb, creeks and fences to cross, murderous patches of briers, and the seemingly endless acres of thick, matted fescue. Small game populations were at an all-time low and many of those days were little more than an extended walk across the countryside, but there was never enough misery to defeat my enthusiasm for the hunt.
These days there are many things that compete for our time, young and old alike. The more connected we become with the world the less personal we become with family and friends.
Being mesmerized by all of the hunting tales passed around at family gatherings has been replaced by the thirty-minute hunting-show infomercial. This is why this weekend’s youth season is important. Hunting is not a competitive sport, it’s a way of life, a tradition. It’s about respect for nature and all things outdoors. It’s about developing the mental and physical toughness to face the challenges of life and learning how to temper that toughness with compassion. It’s a spiritual connection to family and generations past, but more importantly it’s a personal connection with nature and our Creator. These are things best handed down by those closest to us.
One of the advantages of a youth season in early October is that the weather for youth weekend is typically mild. Once a young hunter has a few seasons under their belt they will sit happily through the most rambunctious blizzard, but shivering in the deer blind is not always a positive thing for the beginner. A good ground blind or shooting house is ideal for shielding young hunters from the elements and for concealing movement from the ever-alert deer.
Snacks are always in order, the more the better. Tree-stand hunters must be extra cautious. Make sure ahead of time that the stand is securely attached to the tree and that all straps, bolts, pins, and safety devices are in place and in good working order.
Because this is an official firearm season, everyone afield this weekend whether hunting, scouting, or just wandering about must wear the approved amount of hunter orange. An orange cap along with orange vest or jacket should suffice as the idea is for the orange to be visible from all angles. When hunting from a ground blind or shooting house, it is a good idea to place some item of hunter orange on the top or the sides that can also be seen from any direction. Safety is always the most important issue when hunting.
The discovery of a CWD infected deer in Henry County, TN recently has triggered special restrictions in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties. As of this writing, deer taken during the youth weekend will not have to be taken to a check station. Any deer harvested must still be reported via the online checking system. If you want a harvested deer checked for CWD anyway, each of the five counties should have at least one check station available for that purpose. The location of these stations can be found on the Department’s website, fw.ky.gov.
Any deer carcass that is moved within or through the five-county surveillance area must have a carcass tag attached. The tag can be homemade but must contain the following information:
Species, sex, county and state where harvested, date harvested, hunter’s name and phone number, name and phone number of the person in possession of the carcass if different from the hunter, and the tele-check confirmation number. A printable sample is available on the KDFWR website under the CWD tab. Remember, every deer that is taken within the five-county area must have a carcass tag, and every deer that is taken from another county but is brought into the five-county area must have a carcass tag attached. Also be aware that you cannot take the carcass of a deer harvested in the five-county area into any other county. The only parts allowed to be taken out of the five-county area are: Deboned meat, antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate or clean skull, clean skull, clean teeth, clean hide, or finished taxidermy product. If you harvest a deer in the five-county zone, you can transport the entire deer (with carcass tag attached) into any other county in the zone, but you cannot legally pass through another county or state with the whole carcass. I’d be especially mindful of where the KY/TN line is in Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Calloway counties.
The most important thing to keep in mind this weekend is safety. Make sure you are always in a position to take control of the youth’s firearm should the need arise and use this opportunity as a time for teaching and for bonding. Along with keeping everyone safe, make sure that young hunters have a good time in the great outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.