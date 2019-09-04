MURRAY— Zoe Stom inched closer to history last night in the Lady Lakers mercy-rule win over Mayfield.
The senior scored three goals and now sits just two away from tying the all-time scoring record for a career at Calloway. Brooke Lencki holds two records with 87 goals and 190 points from 1997-1999
Stom may not be the goal-scoring leader yet, but she did surpass Lencki for total points in a career with 193. Points are based on goals and assists with goals being worth two points and assists worth one. Headed into the night she was four points away and with her three goals (six points) and an assist, she is now the all-time points leader at Calloway.
Part of her success comes from familiarity with teammates such as Elle Carson who has been by her side since the beginning.
“They have such a history,” head coach Jeremy Stom said. “They have been playing together since they were seven, in competitive. Jason and I have coached them and kept them together. They know what each other is going to do and like a baseball swing, it’s memory. Elle knows that if she kicks it here, then Zoe will be there and give it right back for a goal.”
Interestingly, the last time a goal scorer was this prolific was also the last time the Lady Lakers reached the regional tournament, back in 1999 and with Stom playing this well there is a chance the Lady Lakers check off the third and final goal from coach Stom’s list.
“We are working on a twenty-year hiatus from there and when I took over coaching I had some goals that I set,” coach Stom said. “One was to break the losing streak against Murray, which we did last year. Another one was breaking the losing streak against Marshall, which we did this year. The third goal was to make it to the regional tournament.”
The game against Mayfield was a quick one and wasn’t much of a contest. The final score was 10-0 in the 54th minute which put the mercy rule into effect.
“I hate it for them because they have a tough season (ahead),” coach Stom said. “We were trying to get a couple of girls goals, a couple of seniors that hadn’t had a goal, and I said, ‘If you can’t get it within 10 minutes (of the second half), we are going to finish it because I don’t want to risk anybody getting injured.’”
A game like last night’s blowout is necessary because it’s in the district but it isn’t helpful when it comes to preparing the team for a district playoff run.
“It doesn’t prepare us for tough games against Marshall or Graves and those likes,” coach Stom said. “That’s why I tried to schedule really hard this season because I wanted to test our team. If you look at the Meyer rankings online, we’ve got the toughest schedule so far in the region based on our opponents…It will drop a little bit because of playing them (Mayfield) but it’s a district game and we have to play it.”
Zoe and Carson each had a hat trick and Harlee Davis, Bailey Provine, and Grace Hager added goals to reach 10-0 tally. Assists went to Addi Schumacher (2), Rylee McCallon, Provine, Stom, and Carson.
Next up for the Lady Lakers is a road game at St. Mary on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
