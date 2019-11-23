Following a 4-8 season in which the Racers lost four games by one possession, head football coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as the head coach, according to a statement released by Athletics Director Kevin Saal.
The move came abruptly, just a few hours after the loss to Southeast Missouri, but Stewart seemed to be alluding to an uncertain future earlier this year during the weekly Monday press conference prior to the game against Austin Peay. Stewart was asked about the youth of his team and how they’ve progressed.
“I’m not a big excuse guy and all that kind of stuff, I tend not to look at those things,” Stewart said. “We signed them for a reason. We thought they could play. Did we want some of them to play right away or have to play right away? No. Absolutely not, but the fact of the matter is they’re mine. I brought them here for a reason, and that’s because I thought they were good enough to play in this league and win this league. Although the reality of the situation is yes, we have an awful lot of young people and young players. Even guys that you think are old, (LaMartez) Tez Brooks, everybody thinks he’s an old man because of some of the plays he’s made, and that’s not the case. So, that’s very very encouraging, but the fact of the matter is I don’t need it to be very encouraging for the next guy. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do with those players here and we’ve got to put those dudes in successful situations. Then, when they’re in those situations, they’ve got to prove us right from a recruiting standpoint. They’ve got to prove that we got the right ones, and they’ve got to win those situations.”
The response was the first time that anything related to a potential coaching change seemed to be referenced.
The entire statement from Saal is as follows: ”Murray State University head football coach Mitch Stewart has been reassigned to a position within the athletics department and will no longer serve as head football coach.
“I want to thank Mitch and Rikki Stewart for their contributions to Murray State Football and investment in the lives of our student-athletes over the last 10 years. Their sacrifice and effort have built a foundation from which we must grow and improve upon as a program.
“We will conduct an efficient national search for our next head coach.
“We will not impose an artificial timeline for the search process.
“Murray State will have no further comment until the search has concluded.”
So the wait begins as the search gets underway for Saal and his staff to find the next Murray State football head coach.
