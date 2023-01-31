Supporting Heroes provides services for fallen officers’ families

MURRAY – When tragedy strikes a law enforcement, fire or EMS agency, the Louisville-based nonprofit organization Supporting Heroes is there to help the first responder’s family and colleagues grieve and handle the aftermath of their death.
According to supportingheroes.org, Supporting Heroes provides a variety of services to family and colleagues of fallen officers in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, including offering assistance with funeral planning for line-of-duty deaths. It also provides assistance to families filing for federal benefits in the wake of the officer’s death and sometimes provides financial support to families when needed. In situations where the death results in protracted court proceedings, Supporting Heroes provides further support for families, which often face loss of income from attending court, as well as sometimes needing help with lodging and meal expenses, transportation and child care.
Some recent examples of funerals Supporting Heroes has helped with in Calloway County are the May 2022 funeral of Chief Deputy Jody Cash of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteer Timmy Manning in January 2021. Cash was fatally shot by a suspect and Manning was set to become assistant chief of CCFR when he became ill and died from COVID-19. Supporting Heroes Executive Director Eric Johnson said the organization also provided financial support for the family of the Murray Fire Department’s Sean Kelly, who died from COVID-19 in February 2022.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he has known Johnson for several years and is extremely appreciative of the work Supporting Heroes does. He said they were heavily involved with Cash’s funeral, including providing the horse-drawn caisson that carried the casket across the Murray City Cemetery to Cash’s gravesite.
“They’re all volunteers, and Eric is a retired police officer,” Knight said. “It’s a good thing, and it’s huge for the families. Filling out some of this federal and state paperwork that you go through when you lose an officer, he knows how to do it because he does it all over (three states).”
Johnson said one of the most meaningful things the organization does is transport the families of fallen officers to the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington, D.C. each spring to witness their loved ones be honored. Unfortunately, providing those trips for all the families is quite expensive, so they campaigning for donations right now.
“We pay for the families to go to the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, which is coming up in May,” Johnson said. “And because of COVID and because of all the deaths in recent years, we're struggling financially, so we're launching a fundraiser this week to try to raise money to help pay for the families to go to the National Memorial.”
President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
“During this year’s National Police Week, the families will go to Washington, D.C. on May the 12, and then on the evening of May 13, there will be a candlelight vigil. Then at noon on the 15th is the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol. Most years, the sitting president attends and speaks, Those are the key events, and then there's grief workshops on the 13th and 14th and there's a parade on the evening of the 14th. They also have a picnic for all the survivors and the families the evening of the 16th.”
The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service is sponsored by the National Fraternal Order of Police and is one in a series of events that include the candlelight vigil sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), as well as seminars sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). According to the National FOP website, fop.net, National Police Week draws 25,000-40,000 attendees from departments throughout the U.S. as well as from agencies throughout the world. Johnson said Cash will be among the more than 200 fallen officers who will be named and honored during the candlelight vigil, and the attorney general and other dignitaries are also expected to speak at the Capitol.
“As the family faces the stage and look past the speakers, they see the U.S. Capitol dome, so it’s a pretty powerful setting,” Johnson said. “At the end, they do a roll call, and state-by-tate, they go through the names of all the officers being honored and being added to the memorial.”
According to nleomf.org, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial was dedicated on Oct. 15, 1991, and honors officers who have died in the line of duty. The memorial features two curving, 304-foot-long blue-gray limestone walls featuring the names of more than 22,000 officers, dating back to the first known line-of-duty death in 1786. New names of fallen officers are added to it each spring in conjunction with National Police Week.
Sadly, the amount of services Supporting Heroes only appears to be increasing each year, Johnson said.
“We cover first responders in three states – Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri – and we average 17 1/2 deaths a year,” Johnson said. “In 2020, we had 39 deaths. In 2021, we had 69 deaths, and in 2022, we had 46 deaths. Last year, we spent $167,000 to send families to the National Memorial, and some people might not understand, but we do that as a way to honor the officers – in this case, as a way to continue honoring Jody. Our mission says we honor him by taking care of the people he loves.”
More than 10 Kentucky officers are set to be honored during this year’s service. In addition to Cash, other honorees include Deputy James Jerry Critchelow of the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, who died of a heart attack in April 2022, and three eastern Kentucky officers who were fatally shot in June: Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Anyone wishing to contribute to the organization may learn more at supportingheroes.org, or at www.Operation-Enduring-Honor.org, to learn specifically how they can help transport officers’ families to Washington for the ceremony.
