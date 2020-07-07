STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Court records detail the events that led to the body of a Texas woman being discovered a few weeks ago on Kentucky Lake in Trigg County.
Those records, from the Erath County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office also show that the body was brought from Texas to Calloway County shortly after Traci Jones, 41, of Dublin, Texas, died. An Arlington, Texas man, Jeffrey Rogers, 60, is now charged with murder by strangulation.
The records say that Rogers and his wife, Tammy, traveled to Calloway County from Texas on June 17 to visit family, but that Jeffrey was the only one with knowledge that what is now revealed to be a 50-ton Craftsman tote contained Jones’ body. The next day, the records say he went to a Henry County, Tennessee pontoon rental business and rented the boat that he used to allegedly dump Jones’ body in the lake.
More of this story will be available in Wednesday’s Ledger & Times.
