MURRAY — Marching bands are a big deal in Murray, Kentucky.
In the fall, these groups take the field at halftime of football games for Murray State University and Calloway County and Murray High schools and the tradition is that the fans do not leave their seats for the concessions areas until the bands have completed their shows. It is why the students and their instructors exhaust countless hours in practice sessions, so that the product presented on Friday nights and Saturdays are as sharp as possible.
However, this year, there has been no color guard flags moving gracefully, no drumstick tricks, no theater created by a colorful display meant to follow the theme of the show. The fields have been devoid of music, or a public to watch … thanks to COVID-19.
However, in spite of the hand they have been dealt, these bands have continued working. To paraphrase Bread’s 1970s soft rock hit “The Guitar Man,” something keeps them moving, even though it might be hard for the average person to see why they are still putting themselves through such work.
“The students are doing what they’re able to do pretty much to march in front of a cellphone,” said Murray State University Racer Band Director Brent Johnson, who is in his first year after the retirement of John Fannin after 25 years.
Where the Racer Band would have already had at least a few performances for home football games, as well as numerous other exhibitions at area high schools and throughout the campus itself, this year’s group is having to literally settle for practice sessions. None of those events are available due to the pandemic and, three times so far, the band has presented their 2020 show to very limited live audiences with the much larger audience coming from Facebook Live broadcasts.
That was to have been the case again Saturday evening when the Racer Band was scheduled to present what Johnson has coined the band’s “final class project,” a private performance for a microscopic, and social-distanced, live audience at Roy Stewart Stadium. However, that performance was scrapped for precautionary purposes Thursday when word was received that a student in the university’s music department had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Because we have learned a music student at Murray State has tested positive for COVID-19 through an exposure off- campus, we have decided to postpone all Murray State bands, which includes Racer Band, for the next two weeks,” Johnson said in an email sent to all Racer Band parents and supporters explaining the cancelation. “As we explained to our students from the beginning of this semester, their health and safety is our number one priority, and we believe this two-week pause is in the best interest of everyone involved. “
So, it appears the band will try again on Oct. 24. As before, this event is closed to the public, but can be viewed on Facebook Live on the Murray State University Music Department Facebook page.
“The best thing people can do to support us is to watch that broadcast,” Johnson said, noting that the other three performances that were on Facebook Live can be watched by going to that same page. He said one of those has had at least 20,000 views. “This is not a ‘public performance’ (due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Stewart Stadium performance attendance is by reservation only).
“By now, we would have performed twice at the Festival of Champions (a high school contest that acts as a major recruiting tool for the program) and had gone to one or two high schools for visits. So, having a way for our students to share that feeling of giving back has been really difficult this year.
“I’m new, but I’m really happy that we’ve got a product that we’re proud of and they’re not only working hard, they’re having fun and trying to put a lot of effort into what they’re doing. That speaks highly of these students.”
However, while Racer Band provides a very important part of the Murray State experience, the marching season does not have things like championships on the line. That is the case, though, at the high school level and both the Calloway County High School Laker Band and Murray High School Tiger Band have had their share of victories in various contests during the fall of the last several years.
Murray won state titles in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 title came as its Calloway brethren took fourth in their class as both outfits marched on the state finals stage together in Louisville. However, their pursuits this year do not include chasing titles.
The Kentucky Music Educators Association, which oversees the state marching events, canceled Kentucky’s postseason in the summer after determining that the pandemic was too dangerous an obstacle to face. That meant that thousands of band students across the commonwealth, including those at Calloway and Murray, were having to endure the same fate as that of their campus’ spring sports teams, all of whom lost the chance to play for state titles after the pandemic canceled their seasons.
They are at least getting a chance to play … some. Both the Laker Band and Tiger Band have, in much smaller numbers than usual, appeared as pep bands for football games this fall, but have only been relegated to certain seating areas. The field is off limits.
“We’ve had maybe 25 for the games we’ve played at,” said Tiger Band director Tim Zeiss of those Friday nights at Ty Holland Stadium. “Has it been the same (as a marching season)? Of course not. But when we have been there, I think everyone has really enjoyed it.
“It’s been good just being there.”
“It has been a strange year,” said Laker Band director Dr. Derek Jones, who has been directing bands for 27 years. “It feels like my first year, though. Everything is new and different. For instance, when we play in class, we have to put (the students) 12 feet apart, which is fine. They can still play (with bell covers for horns), but it’s the funniest thing. We have some of the kids in the back corner and I can’t hear them. When you’re able to walk around (which is not the case now), and they’re playing, you can hear everybody. When you’re having to stand in one spot, it’s hard to work on balance and blend.”
The Tiger Band is trying to take the Racer Band’s route of actually assembling a show and presenting it to a very limited audience. That is scheduled to happen Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium when the band presents the show, called “Crowned,” it has prepared since being given the go-ahead to begin activities in early September.
“We’re doing everything we can to make it safe,” Zeiss said of both the practices and the plans for Friday night. “We’ve got bell covers for the horns (to prevent any airborne illnesses from escaping), we’re doing temperature checks, everything possible to make sure we keep people healthy. We’re only practicing twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays).
“We started marching just in September and it’s been challenging, no doubt. But the kids have been great and it’s been our senior leadership that’s allowed that. We tried to do stuff in the summer, but we just kept getting pushed back and pushed back because things were changing every day. But that senior leadership, even though we’re just playing for ourselves at this point — we’re not trying to win state or anything — is why we’re able to do what we’re able to do.”
Jones said he has not been able to have every band member in the same place this fall but only a handful of times, which is why the Laker Band will not be able to try organizing an actual show. During school days, he said he has about half of the band students actually in the band room, while the others have opted for virtual instruction.
Still, he is seeing positives emerge from this situation.
“We have been able to do some things for our people who have been at home and, when we’ve had them together those very few times, they sounded like they had been practicing. I didn’t see as big a gap as I was expecting there to be, compared to the kids who have been here all of the time,” Jones said. “So, musically, we may become better because of this because (without the added responsibilities of marching), we can concentrate more fully on that aspect of it.
“So we’re doing the best we can and the kids have adapted really well. It was interesting a few weeks ago that, during one of the after-school sessions, they played our fight song. It was weird because it was such a joy to hear them play that fight song together. As many times as we’ve played that over the years, I never thought I’d be so happy to hear the fight song as I was.”
