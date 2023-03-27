When SB 150 was originally sent to the House, it was only about schools; while that language remains intact, the House added new provisions through a committee substitute that widened the scope of the bill to include a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.
SB 150 requires schools to notify parents about any health services, including mental health services, available related to human sexuality, contraception or family planning and obtain parental consent before providing such services. In addition, obtaining parental consent before providing any instruction related to human sexuality is required.
The bill also prevents the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) from recommending or requiring that school districts keep any student information confidential from the student’s parents, and KDE is not allowed to recommend or require policies on the use of pronouns other than those corresponding to a student’s biological sex. It further bars local school districts from requiring personnel or students to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
House Committee Substitute 1 tweaked the original provisions related to student instruction on human sexuality by adding that no child in fifth grade or lower can receive any instruction related to human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases and no child receives “any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.”
It is noted, however, that discussing human sexuality is permitted if it is necessary to provide appropriate context to a topic of instruction. Teachers are also still allowed to respond in class to questions on human sexuality as it relates to an instructional topic.
Representatives added a requirement for school districts to develop policies around student use of bathrooms and locker rooms that “at a minimum” prohibit students from using facilities reserved for students of a different biological sex. Trans students, with parental consent, must be provided an “acceptable accommodation,” such as a single-stall restroom.
“Allowing students to use restrooms, locker rooms, or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex: 1. Will create a significant potential for disruption of school activities and unsafe conditions; and 2. Will create potential for embarrassment, shame, and psychological injury to students,” the bill states.
The other section was carved out of House Bill 470. It prohibits healthcare providers from providing gender-affirming care to minors, including prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or surgeries. It also requires providers to wean minors off of any gender-affirming drug or hormone therapies they are currently receiving.
Report compiled by Jessica Jones Paine
