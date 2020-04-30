MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department received notification of three new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday morning.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 32, with 19 cases fully recovered, 11 isolated at home, one hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided at this time in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Anyone with questions or needing additional assistance is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Other information is also available on the health department's Facebook page.
