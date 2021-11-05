MURRAY — Murray High turned the tables on Class 2A 1st District opponent Caldwell County on Friday night, avenging a regular-season loss and advancing in the postseason in the process.
Unlike the earlier meeting in October, it was the Tigers seizing an early lead that held firm as Murray High handled Caldwell by a 27-13 score at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray, which happened to be the site of the regular-season game as well.
Murray High (8-2) took the lead with 22 seconds to go in the first quarter when Kainoa Olive blocked a Caldwell punt and teammate Rowdy Sokolowski, after getting a friendly bounce, gained possession of the ball and galloped about 25 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers would add to that lead late in the second quarter when B-Back Xavier Biggers scored on a 16-yard sweep to the left side to make the score 14-0 with 3:46 left. Caldwell's Tigers did trim the deficit before halftime as quarterback Jack Stevens scored on a two-yard run with less than a minute left to leave the score 14-6 at the intermission.
Murray High forced a Caldwell turnover early in the third quarter and capitalized on the opportunity with a drive that ended with Sokolowski'a 11-yard scoring run with 6:40 left and put the Tigers up 20-6. Sokolowski would add a four-yard keeper score for the hat trick with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter to up the lead to 27-6.
Caldwell (7-4) got its final score of the game when receiver Logan Chambliss was given a carry and reached the end zone from four yards with a little more than a minutes to go.
