MURRAY — Murray High used a fast start to take command early in tonight's 41st football meeting with Calloway County in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Jack D. Rose Stadium.

After their first drive of the game stalled and resulted in a punt, the Tigers scored touchdowns on their next six possessions in roaring their way to a 49-7 win. The win leaves Murray High at 2-0 on the young season, while the Lakers fall to 0-2.

Murray High B-back Xavier Biggers scored the first two touchdowns on long jaunts around the left side. The first came with 7:17 left in the first quarter from 71 yards for a 7-0 lead. The second came about three minutes later on the same sweep play to the left side that went 58 yards and increased the lead to 14-0. 

Before the first quarter was over, the Tigers added to the lead as Gage Sokolowski was the beneficiary of a blocked punt that he carried about 20 yards into the end zone to make it 21-0. The Less than two minutes into the second quarter, the Tigers went to the air as Biggers scored his third touchdown of the night on a 75-yard strike from quarterback Collin Wilson to increase the lead to 28-0 and B-back Kainoa Olive's 65-yard run around the right side made it 35-0 with 6:07 left before halftime.

The Tigers' final score of the half came through the air as Wilson hit Jaden Curtis with a 62-yard toss to give Murray High a 42-0 lead.

Backup B-back Simon Rickman added a six-yard touchdown sweep in the fourth quarter to make the score 49-0 before the Lakers broke the shutout with their first offensive score of the year on a pretty 61-yard bomb from quarterback Wyatt Robbins to receiver Sam Chapman with 5:40 left. 

Biggers ended the night with 146 yards rushing, while Wilson finished 2-for-3 through the air with 137 yards and two touchdowns. Robbins threw for 134 yards with 103 of those coming on passes to Chapman. 