PADUCAH — It was a great season for the Murray High Tigers. The best season in a decade and although the end result was not what they wanted, the boys’ soccer team from Murray has nothing to hang their heads about.
Head coach Jared Rosa and the Tigers finished the year on a 4-1 loss to McCracken County in the first round of the Region 1 tournament, but it’s a place that Murray hasn’t reached in 10 years and Rosa said he knew this team could do it.
“I’m proud of them. Proud of their efforts,” Rosa said. “Preseason I knew who we had coming in. I just didn’t know how well it would mesh together and they did really well.”
In last night’s game, the Tigers played the Mustangs close for the opening 30 minutes, and the game was scoreless until the 38th minute. That’s when a free kick delivery found the back of the net for the Mustangs to give McCracken a lead that they never relinquished.
Murray came out in the second half trailing by one and made some changes to their formation by moving Trey Boggess up to forward and bringing Josh Eaton in to play defensive left back.
“We just got done playing them a couple of weeks ago, and we kind of knew the stuff they were trying to do,” Rosa said. “We knew they’d set four on the back line and there would be some channels to hit some through balls, and we just weren’t finding those little channels early. We got down a goal and switched our formation around a little bit, and it kind of worked there in the first 10 minutes (of the second half) and they stuck another one.”
The second goal that the Mustangs scored was off another set piece via a free kick and that was a common theme all night. Every goal scored by the Mustangs was off a set-piece.
“Set pieces...I think all four of their goals came on set pieces and we just lost a mark here and there,” Rosa said.
Although the final tally showed four goals for McCracken, goalkeeper Bradley Dawson kept the Tigers in the game with some spectacular saves. Rosa said there aren’t very many keepers in the region that could do what he did in goal last night.
“I feel like with him in the goal we can be in any game at any given moment,” Rosa said. “If he’s on then he’s very tough to score on and we can be with anybody.”
With about five minutes left in the game, Trevor Harrison entered the game. It was an emotional moment because the senior was injured just before the start of the district tournament and hadn’t been able to play. His presence was missed on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers, and even though he was playing with a bad leg, he was able to make something happen in his last game. He sent a cross into Charles Pemwell and the play resulted in a handball on the Mustangs. Pemwell converted the penalty kick to end the shutout. Harrison wasn’t capable of playing a full game tonight, but it was good to see him get into the game and create some offense like he had all year long.
“He has torn cartilage in his knee, but I knew that if I didn’t get him in I’d regret it,” Rosa said. “I got all of my seniors back in and let them have a few runs in the last few minutes, so it was all good.”
With the season officially over, Rosa said that his guys proved they belonged with some of their performances this season, like the game last week that saw them go to double overtime and penalty kicks against Marshall County for the second time this year.
“I don’t think our record displays where we were at some points,” Rosa said. “Other than this loss here, I look back over our schedule and every loss of ours was a one-goal loss, so we were in every single game we played. Even went toe-to-toe with some of the best teams over in Region 2.”
