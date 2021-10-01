MURRAY — Murray High improved its football record to 5-1 on the season by knocking out visiting Fort Campbell Friday night by a score of 64-6 in a game that went to a running clock before the end of the first quarter.
A combination of solid Murray High offense, along with a variety of miscues by the Falcons, allowed this contest to become lopsided with great speed.
It started on the game's first snap when Fort Campbell fumbled and Tiger linebacker Caleb Gill picked up the loose ball and zoomed 48 yards to start the evening's scoring only 12 seconds into the game. Almost two minutes later, A-back Gage Sokolowski turned a bad punt snap into a one-yard scoring run and a 13-0 lead. About two minutes later, another bad punt snap went through the end zone for a safety and a 15-0 lead.
Off the free kick, quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski found B-back Xavier Biggers for 39 yards and a score to up the lead to 22-0 and that was soon followed by B-back Kainoa Olive dashing 11 yards for another touchdown and a 28-0 lead with 5:36 still left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers were far from finished, though, as Gill scored two more points when he sacked the quarterback in the end zone after a bad snap, then Rowdy hit Biggers with another scoring pass, this one going 36 yards to increase the lead to 37-0, after another free kick, with 4:37 left, thus starting the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Murray High would score once more before the end of the quarter as lineman Javen Curtis was given a chance to run the ball and found nothing but daylight on an 11-yard touchdown gallop that left the score at 43-0.
Fort Campbell would find the scoreboard in the waning seconds of the first half as running back Darrion Hudson went up the middle from 25 yards to cut the lead to 43-6 at halftime.
Murray High resumed its scoring in the third quarter as Biggers scored his third touchdown, this time on a 19-yard run to the right side with 9:27 left. That would be joined by Gage's second score of the night, a five-yard run in the waning seconds of the third that moved the score to 57-6.
Murray High ended the scoring with 2:20 left in the game when backup quarterback Collin Wilson swept to the left side, then pitched to a waiting Biggers who completed a 14-yard TD.
Fort Campbell remains winless on the season, falling to 0-6.
