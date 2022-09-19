MURRAY – When Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico asked her fellow tourism directors from around the state to collect a few books to send to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky, she expected maybe a hundred or so donations.
Instead, they brought somewhere upwards of 8,000 and counting. Carrico said the final total had not been determined as of Sunday, but it was at least that much.
“Three weeks ago on social media, I came across photos that someone had posted of two of the libraries in Letcher County that were just completely covered in mud,” Carrico said. “I’m an avid book reader and an avid book lover, and I just could not let it go. That particular social media post was saying that if you’re willing to donate books, here is the address for the Letcher County Board of Education, so I started talking to my board members and then I started texting any book nerd/lover like myself and said, ‘Here’s what’s going on.’”
Since the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) was planning to have its quarterly meeting in Murray last week, Carrico asked if the visiting directors would be willing to bring a few books with them when they came to town. After the CVB’s marketing director, Kayla Speis, posted the request on social media, Carrico sent the graphic out to the Listserve used by all of the KACVB’s directors in the association across the state.
“The next thing I know, all of the directors are posting that graphic in their communities,” Carrico said. “I had originally just asked if each director could bring two or three books; next thing I know, they’re printing it out and they’re bringing hundreds of books.”
Carrico said the person who brought the most books with her was Tricia Noel, executive director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. Noel is a member of the Woman’s Club of Madisonville, and she said one of the club’s largest philanthropic efforts is the Hopkins County Public Library, as well as literacy and education in general. After asking her fellow club members and her Sunday school class for help, Noel said she was stunned when she arrived at the club’s meeting last week to find close to 1,100 books in the corner of the room. She said that with Dawson Springs and nearby Muhlenberg County having been devastated by last December’s tornado, it was important to her community to help when Eastern Kentucky was in need.
“I come from a county where we were devastated by the tornado, and I know the Eastern Kentucky people rallied and came to Western Kentucky to help us,” Noel said.
In addition to the many boxes of books from tourism directors around the state, Carrico said the CVB office for the last three weeks has been collecting donations from various local residents, the Murray Woman’s Club and the Murray Magazine Club, among others. She said Murray State University donated brand-new dictionaries still in their original wrapping. With the devastation to the Letcher County schools being even worse than she initially realized, Carrico said she hopes the donation will help ease the recovery process.
“I found out a few days ago that Letcher County lost six of their eight schools, so it’s far more devastating than even the original pictures that I came across were,” Carrico said. “It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund a library, and they have possibly six, maybe more, libraries to replace on a side of the state that is already struggling. This was our way to tangibly help, and these books will be in the library in perpetuity. We know it’s going to help those kids and we know it’s going to help the community in the long run.”
Jeremy Whitmore, executive director of the Calloway County Tourism Commissioner, was driving one of five vehicles that were packed with books last Friday. Having started his job about 13 months ago, he is relatively new to the statewide tourism community, and he said he was impressed to see how quickly and effectively the directors responded to Carrico’s call to action. He echoed Noel’s thoughts on returning Eastern Kentucky’s good will and generosity.
“The eastern-central part of the state helped the western part of the state during the tornado, and it’s great that we’re able to support other parts of the state when they’re in need as well,” Whitmore said. “The tourism family and leadership across the state is very supportive, and they’ve been very generous with their time and insight for me as a new leader. They’re always willing to help out a fellow tourism agency, no matter where they are in the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.