The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees will meet at noon on Wednesday in the hospital's Garrison Board Room and via Zoom (call 270-762-1102 for Zoom connection details). Items on the agenda include sentinel event policy approval and proposal for an RFP for future legal support of MCCH.
