• The Calloway County Fiscal Court will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Miller Courthouse Annex. Agenda items include passage of the 2023-24 budget.
• The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees Investment Committee will meet Wednesday (today) at 8 a.m. in the hospital's Garrison Board Room and via Zoom (call 270-762-1102 for Zoom connection details). Items on the agenda include investment updates from Principal Global Advisors and Vanguard.
• The Murray City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.
