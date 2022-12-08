FRANKFORT – During the season of giving, two women across state lines are working together to ensure those who gave it all are never forgotten.
A sister from Pennsylvania and a mother from Kentucky both lost a law enforcement family member in the line of duty. They connected four years ago and continue the honorable tradition of providing Christmas wreaths for the Kentucky State Police (KSP) fallen unit's grave sites. KSP has 37 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty since 1948.
"During the holiday season, the National Christmas Wreath Program allows us to take a moment to honor those who gave everything to protect the commonwealth," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "My family and I will never forget the officers who dedicated their lives to service."
The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program was started by the family of Philadelphia police officer John Pawlowski, who was killed in the line of duty on February 13, 2009 when responding to a dispute. His sister-in-law, Michelle Pawlowski, was inspired by the national 'Wreaths Across America' program that places wreaths on military grave sites. The Pawlowski family created a similar program to place Christmas wreaths on law enforcement officer grave sites during the holiday season.
"I never expected this program to expand as it has," said Michelle Pawlowski. "Each year, I am touched to see the honor and reverence with which KSP carries it out. It is truly a privilege to be a small part of that."
Several years ago, Michelle made a social media post about the wreaths in a Facebook group for fallen families. Brenda Tiffany, the mother of fallen KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder, saw it and connected with Michelle. Since then, they have worked together to provide Christmas wreaths for every KSP fallen officer. This is the fourth year the agency has received the Christmas wreaths through the national program.
"I am thankful and blessed we are able to continue supporting the fallen wreath program. The wreath is a gift of love, one I hope warms your heart," said Brenda Tiffany. "It is a visual way to remember our loved ones who have sacrificed all. The holidays have a way of bringing the pain we manage daily to the surface. It comforts me to know we are family and share this journey."
The online fallen trooper and officer memorial can be found on the KSP website. To learn more or contribute to the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, visit their website.
