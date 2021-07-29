MURRAY – The Dog Days of Summer are upon us. The combination of heat and humidity in western Kentucky can be brutal and send even the heartiest among us looking for a way to cool down. Personally, I like to get outdoors or head to a gym where there is no air conditioning when temperatures rise, but most of us turn to our air conditioners for an escape from the oppressive heat. Cranking up the AC can definitely be a drain on the old bank account and the power grid.
The Tennessee Valley Authority launched an initiative to help its customers make their homes more energy-efficient and save money in the process. TVA EnergyRight and your local power company are teaming up to make saving energy engaging and rewarding with The Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes. Anyone can enter the sweepstakes for a chance at winning at https://energyright.com/residential/thegreatindoors/
TVA has a website set up at www.EnergyRight.com to help provide consumers with the resources they need to make their home more energy efficient. EnergyRight.com has tips and tools available to help make the process of saving money on your electric bill easy. The website is a great tool for learning how to reduce your energy consumption and your bill in the process. It is comprehensive and includes sections focused on residential and business uses of electricity. It even has a section tailored towards electric vehicles.
EnergyRight.com has tutorials and do-it-yourself videos to help make your venture into exploring ways to improve your home’s energy use less daunting. One of my favorite features is the professional Home Energy Evaluation. Anyone can schedule a virtual Home Energy Evaluation and have the convenience of controlling the experience without having anyone actually visit their home. A Home Energy Advisor will join you virtually on a walk-through of your home. Using augmented reality technology, your Home Energy Advisor will evaluate your home. At the end of the evaluation, the homeowner receives a customized report, an energy savings kit and a Home Depot gift card in the mail for participating.
Now you can get one of our professional Home Energy Evaluations right from your smartphone. Convenient and safe, virtual evaluations let you schedule a guided walkthrough of your home with a Home Energy Advisor. Using augmented reality (AR) technology, your Home Energy Advisor will evaluate your home and make energy-saving recommendations.
There are several simple things that you can do to start saving energy and cut your electric bill immediately. The following are a few examples:
1. Spend time outdoors
I know we are all trying to stay cool, but there are so many great summer activities that we can enjoy in Murray or at Kentucky Lake and Land Between the Lakes. Spend time out in nature enjoying the things you can’t during the winter. If you are not at home, you’re not using as much energy to stay cool. Turning off lights, air-conditioning, the television and other appliances can help reduce your energy costs immediately.
2. Give your air
conditioner a checkup
Studies have shown that replacing or clearing a clogged filter alone can improve the function of your air conditioning unit enough to save 5-15% in energy use. Not only will it maximize the efficiency of your unit, but regular checkups will also increase the life of your unit.
3. Adjust your thermostat
During the heat of the summer months in the South, most of us think of adjusting the thermostat to the coldest setting possible. Unfortunately, doing so will increase your electric bill dramatically. Keep your AC unit at a temperature just cool enough to keep you comfortable, and then turn it up a degree or two. TVA says that setting your thermostat between 75-78 degrees during the day can make a significant difference in your power bill. One study showed that each degree you set your thermostat above 75 degrees could reduce energy usage by 10-15%.
4. Unplug devices
Unplugging devices when they are not in use will cut your energy usage. These devices use energy even when they are turned off. This also goes for charging stations and cords for cell phones, laptops, etc. when they are not charging.
5. Use fans
whenever possible
Fans use around 1/60th - 1/100th the energy of an air conditioning unit. Ceiling fans and floor fans can be used in conjunction with your AC set at a higher temperature to help keep you comfortable and save up to 40% on electricity.
6. Shut the doors
You don’t want to pay to cool the whole outdoors so keep your main doors closed as much as possible. Closing doors and vents in rooms that are not in use will help make cooling your house more efficient. Not wasting energy cooling rooms that are unoccupied saves energy and money while you remain comfortable.
7. Make your own shade
Keep blinds and curtains closed during the day on the east, south and west sides of your home to block out the sun. Often vents are directly below windows and the sun pouring in through the window might heat up the air coming out of the vent before it cools the room. This makes your cooling system less efficient.
8. Be smart in the kitchen
Prepare meals that require less use of your stove-top or oven. Grilling and using the microwave more will reduce the heat that you create in your house when cooking a meal.
9. Lower your water
heating costs
Lower the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees. Heating water can account for up to 20% of the energy used in your home. Lowering the temperature of your water heater can help save energy, and who needs a scalding hot shower when it’s 98 degrees outside.
10. Make the switch
Switch to more energy-efficient LED light bulbs. They use 75% less energy than their counterparts and put off less heat.
As you explore your home’s energy use with all the tools available at EnergyRight.com, you can rack up extra sweepstakes entries to win weekly prizes along the way — plus, a $4,000 home appliance package grand prize for one lucky winner. To enter, visit The Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes at https://energyright.com/residential/thegreatindoors/ and submit your email to get started. Then choose your energy efficiency adventure and complete for a chance to win weekly or grand prizes. Enter once, twice or many times through Aug. 8.
