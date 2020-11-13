MURRAY — A time highly anticipated by people from multiple counties has arrived in Calloway County — waste tire collection time.
Every three years, farmers, trucking company owners and numerous property owners who suddenly have come into possession of tires of all shapes and sizes, some of which they may not have owned in the first place, have the chance to get them out of their areas and into the hands of people who can use them. This is made possible by a grant the county government receives through the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection, and it was quickly obvious Thursday that there were several people wanting to take advantage of this.
“We had four trucks already lined up out here at 6:45 this morning and we started at 7, so people were ready for this,” said Calloway County Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning a few hours later. By then, trucks loaded with tires were arriving at a steady pace.
“Look over there! There’s a semi truck load coming right now. There’s no telling how many (tires) we’re going to have this time.”
Someone who has an idea is Ricky Elder who is with the Liberty Tire company of Marion that is contracted to collect the tires.
“Three years ago, I believe we had about 24,000 tires that we collected. That’s 18 trailer truck loads,” said Elder, who is a veteran of the Calloway collection. “This is my fifth time coming here, so that’s 15 years and I’ve been with the company for 20. Usually, this is a pretty busy county.”
That semi truck Manning described was actually one of two originating from the Gibson Truck Lines company of Murray. Owner Eric Gibson said this is an occasion he highly anticipates when it comes around every three years.
“This is probably about our fifth time coming here and we’re bringing about a couple hundred today,” Gibson said as he and some of his employees rolled their tires to the back of their semi trailers before they fell to the gravel parking area. Not long after that, Elder arrived with an excavator to place the tires into a large pile.
“It’s a good deal for us. It helps us get the shop cleaned up and gets things to looking better around there, but it allows us to get rid of the stuff the right way.”
Being friendly to the environment is paramount to this program, Elder said, with all of the tires collected not only in Murray, but in other Kentucky communities that receive this grant being recycled for new uses.
“For example, the passenger (vehicle) tires we collect, we’ll grind those up in Marion, then load them up and send them to Sturgis. There, they will grind them down to be even smaller and color them and those will become colored chips that make landscape mulch,” Elder said. “The semi tires will end up in the Calhoun, Georgia plant and those will be turned into crumb rubber that’s used for athletic fields, as well as different products like the bumpers where you park your cars against or pads for your air conditioning unit to sit on.”
This is also not limited to Calloway County residents, which Manning said is allowed under the state guidelines. She said the bulk of visitors from outside the county come from Marshall and Graves counties, which will host their own tire collection events in coming weeks.
One of those outsiders was David Wilford from western Graves County.
“This isn’t bad. It’s only a 30-minute drive,” Wilford said as he stood in the bed of his pickup truck and tossed tire after tire into an awaiting pile. This year, donors are having to remove tires themselves, a role usually reserved for Class-D inmates from the Calloway County Jail. The inmates are not available, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Yeah, I’ve been coming over here since they first started doing it (Manning was not sure how long) and I’m happy as I can be to be able to do this. It’s a combination of tires off trucks, swap outs and sales I’ve gotten over the years.
“I tell you, it makes for a little bit faster, but much smoother, drive back after you get rid of these things.”
The collection continues today from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and concludes Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The road department is located on Sycamore Street just east of the intersection with South Fourth Street in Murray. No appointment is necessary.
