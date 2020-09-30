NEW CONCORD – It’s been two years since homeowners in the Western Shores subdivision filed a lawsuit against a developer and Calloway County elected officials regarding unfinished roads in their neighborhood, and they say they will not give up no matter how long it takes to resolve.
Western Shores’ legal representation, Wyatt, Tarrant, and Combs, filed a $1.6 million lawsuit in Calloway Circuit Court on Sept. 14, 2018, against the subdivision’s developer, Kentucky Land Partners, and various elected county officials that have served since the planning for the subdivision began in 2005. The suit claims that KLP failed to fulfill its promise to finish the roads according to county standards and that the county government failed to enforce its subdivision regulations to make sure that work was complete.
In addition to KLP, the list of defendants includes: former Calloway County Judge-Executive Larry Elkins; former magistrate and current Judge-Executive Kenny Imes; District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale; former District 2 Magistrate Tim Todd; District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry; former District 4 Magistrate Johnny Gingles; former magistrate Steve Lax; former magistrate Bobby Stubblefield; former Western Shores Property Owners Association President John Oliphant; former Western Shores POA Secretary Amy Pudvar Smith; and former Western Shores POA Treasurer Timothy Smith.
The Ledger & Times notes that any lawsuit only represents one side of a dispute. Current Western Shores Vice President John Klein said that because the roads have continued to deteriorate since the suit was originally filed, the plaintiffs are now asking for $3.2 million instead of the original $1.6 million. Klein said the homeowners can’t sue the county government itself for negligence, so that is why they are suing Elkins and individual magistrates.
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the Kentucky Association of Counties hired Stacey Blankenship of Paducah to represent Calloway County for this particular lawsuit. Blankenship, who works at the Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler law firm, said the last hearing in the suit was before McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach, who became the special judge overseeing the case after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson recused himself. This was because Cherry is Jameson’s father-in-law and is named as a defendant.
Blankenship said she filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming Calloway County’s government has immunity, but Kaltenbach denied the motion. She said the county is now hoping to get a favorable ruling on appeal.
“Local governments are subject to immunity for certain types of things, and that was our argument in the lower court, that this particular type of conduct subjected the county to immunity,” Blankenship said. “The court disagreed with us, so we have asked the Court of Appeals to look into the issue.”
Imes declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, citing pending litigation.
Klein said that before the homeowners ever went to the county, they tried to compel KLP to finish the roads, but KLP’s attorney claimed that they would have to declare bankruptcy if they did so. Steven Lemke, treasurer of the Western Shores POA, said he believes that at that time, the county should have used the surety bond to get the work done. He said that while KLP should have finished the roads, the county should have enforced the rules.
Lemke said that after KLP started planning the development in 2005, the company opened the subdivisions in sections as they went and that most of the pavement was down by 2010. He said Western Shores has roughly 16 miles of internal roads, and there are currently 592 lot owners and 85 homes, with three or four more currently in development. He said approximately 70% of the subdivision’s homeowners moved to Calloway County from outside the area, meaning that a great deal of capital has been brought into the county’s coffers because of the development. He and Klein said this is one reason they feel especially upset that the county doesn’t seem to be willing to force KLP to finish the roads.
“The county is a non-presence here, and I don’t really care about that from day-to-day,” Lemke said. “We have a neighborhood watch and they talk to the sheriff, but basically, what should have been a gift from the gods to the county – $40 million in new construction, hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional real estate taxes, a big boost to the local economy with local spending, all brand new to this area – has turned out to be just a game. Now they say, ‘We’re immune.’ Well, no you’re not immune. People relied on the assurances of the local government to follow through with their regulations.”
To support their case, Klein and Lemke cited the subdivision regulations that were in place when the development started. Among the passages they cited were Section 1.1, part 3, which reads, “Proposed roads shall compose a convenient and efficient traffic circulation system and shall be properly built prior to acceptance or with adequate security to insure (sic) that said roads will be built without the expenditure of public funds.”
Section 1.5 (B), states, “The Fiscal Court is charged with the duty of making investigations and reports on the design and improvements of proposed subdivisions, and requiring conformance of such subdivisions with the Kentucky Revised Statutes, Chapters 100, and these regulations.”
Section 1.6 (G)(1) says that any “subdivider, public official or other person who does not comply with these regulations” or the conditions set by the fiscal court “shall upon conviction, be fined not less than” $10 but not more than $500 for each conviction. “Each day of violation shall constitute a separate offense.”
Section 6.2 (B) says the subdivider’s guarantee “shall be in the form of a good and sufficient surety bond” that “shall be in assurance of faith full performance of any and all work and the construction and installation of all improvements required to be done by the subdivider, as specified in the approved improvement drawings and specifications …” Subsection C says that if the subdivider fails to complete all the work improvements required within 24 months of the approval of the final plat “or within a mutually agreed extension,” but never to exceed 12 consecutive months, the “Fiscal Court shall cause all required work to be done and improvements constructed.”
“Basically,” Lemke said, “we said (to the county), ‘You don’t need to help us. You just need to make sure that the money that I’ve given to this developer to develop the woods to put in the lots and the roads, that they follow your rules. You don’t need to put one dime into this.’ There were no subsidies to us (or anything like that). So the developer turns around and builds these roads, and the county has rules in place for what they’re supposed to be, when they’re supposed to be finished and have protections in place.
“All of us were told there were surety bonds or performance bonds at the county to complete this work. It’s why people moved here and invested their futures here, a major part of their savings in some cases. And at the end of the day, the people who were getting all the money (KLP) said, ‘Forget about it.’ So our roads were never finished, and any engineer will tell you that if you don’t do the final grade on the roads, and you have construction traffic, it will deteriorate. The county not only didn’t follow their own rules, they gave up the surety bond.”
“We’re having to do the patching out here because the roads started to get so dangerous, we couldn’t even let people drive on it,” Klein added. “We are spending more than $25,000 of our money to patch these roads because the county and KLP are stalling. And the damage keeps growing every year.”
Klein said the county’s legal representation invited the plaintiffs to participate in an arbitration procedure, but when the arbiter came back to them, he told them the county had ended the arbitration without a deal. Klein said it appeared that the county was hoping the homeowners would get “litigation fatigue” and would run out of money or get tired of the process and drop the suit. He said, though, that the homeowners are angry and are determined to keep pushing until they are satisfied, especially since the damage to the roads gets worse the longer things drag on.
“We’re going to take (the county) all the way as far as this goes because the $1.6 million (the amount the lawsuit originally asked for) is no longer a good number,” Klein said.
Klein said the first study the plaintiffs commissioned showed that 137,617 square feet of roads needed repair. When they had another done about a year ago, it showed that 368,811 square feet now need repairs.
“We have done everything possible to do this at the lowest possible level,” Klein said. “We tried talking to KLP for a couple of years, we tried talking to the county for a couple of years …”
“We showed up at arbitration at their request,” Lemke added.
“The last thing in the world that we wanted was for the people of the county to pay for our roads, but the fiscal court has done absolutely nothing to track down KLP to get them to perform to their promise and commitment,” Klein said. “They’re spending all their energy, time and money trying to wiggle themselves out of responsibility, where they should be going after the (developer). We’ve already paid for these roads. We should go get the guys who have the money and make them do it. Then the county will be whole, we’ll be whole. I don’t understand (the county’s) priorities.”
At its Sept. 16 meeting, the fiscal court passed an update to the ordinance subdivision regulations, and Klein and Lemke said they disapprove of the changes because they see it as the judge-executive and magistrates letting themselves off the hook when it comes to enforcing agreements between the county and developers. Although the ordinance still requires a surety bond and that the work still be done within the 24-month period (with a possible 12-month extension), one of the changes states, “The determination to take action to secure completion of all work for installation of all improvements, including street, road, or right of way improvements, will be made at the sole discretion of the Fiscal Court or its designee. It is within the sole discretion of the Fiscal Court to waive any requirements for completion of work or installation of improvements, including street, road, right of way, or any other work or improvements.”
Imes said the amendments to the ordinance were simply an attempt to upgrade standards for subdivisions. As an example, he mentioned the need to ensure that potential drainage problems are dealt with up front when the county signs off on a plat.
“It certainly wasn’t intended to single out Western Shores about anything,” Imes said Tuesday. “We’ve been trying to go through our administrative regulations (in several different areas) to get them stronger.”
