Witness in Jameson conduct hearing expresses testimony concerns

HOPKINSVILLE — The former staff attorney who worked for Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination multiple times during questioning at Jameson’s hearing before the Judicial Conduct Commission Wednesday.
Dominik Mikulcik, now a private attorney in Murray, testified that he worked for Jameson for close to three years between 2018 and 2021.
Appearing as a witness for Jameson’s defense, Mikulcik told JCC Chair Michael Sullivan that he was concerned about the legal ramifications of some of his testimony.
When Sullivan told Mikulcik he was within his right to do so, but noted Jameson isn’t facing criminal charges, Mikulcik said he understood there were no criminal charges “at this time.”
Referencing Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen who was present also as a defense witness, Mikulcik said he would feel more comfortable testifying if Burkeen would promise him immunity from any potential charges.
Prior to Mikulcik’s testimony, Sullivan issued a directed verdict dismissing two allegations in one of the counts against Jameson, who is temporarily suspended without pay pending the outcome of this week’s hearing. The two portions of one count that were dismissed had involved allegations that Jameson required defendants to attend Riverwoods Recovery due to a “personal connection” and that he had presented Riverwoods as the only intensive outpatient program available.
Jameson still faces seven counts of various misconduct.
Under questioning from Jameson attorney Bradley Sears, Mikulcik frequently pleaded the fifth in response to any role he may have had in preparing documents for the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB).
In multiple early interactions, Sears mentioned a document bearing Mikulcik’s name, Mikulcik confirmed his name but remained silent on his involvement, Sears asked if someone else prepared the document and put Mikulcik’s name on it, and Mikulcik again pleaded the fifth.
As the morning passed, Mikulcik became more comfortable answering questions, eventually confirming that he drafted articles of incorporation for the CCB and may have performed some legal research regarding CCB matters.
He also testified he may have had limited involvement in commenting on request for proposal documents regarding an ankle monitoring bid that the CCB eventually secured.
Asked directly about his view of Jameson’s ethics, Mikulcik said “I didn’t see him as an unethical person, in terms of legal ethics.”
Mikulcik maintained that whatever documents he worked on — particularly the articles of incorporation — would have been submitted to Jameson for approval.
While Mikulcik characterized Jameson’s initial approaching him about doing CCB work as an “invitation,” he saw his expectations as staff attorney primarily as “make the judge happy.”
He testified that his research into whether a judge could be involved in a community corrections board supported the idea of it being ethical.
Mikulcik also testified that, while some of Jameson’s courtroom behavior may have been “uncomfortable,” he believed Jameson always stayed within the “range” of appropriate behavior.
Mikulcik testified for nearly four-and-a-half hours Wednesday.
Following Mikulcik’s testimony, Calloway County Circuit Clerk Linda Avery and Burkeen testified.
Avery told the commission she supported the mission of the CCB in tackling the drug issue that plagues the area, and specifically the ankle monitoring program that reduces strain on the jail and saves the county money.
Avery testified that, despite receiving initial guidance from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) that clerks should not take payment of ankle monitoring fees for the CCB, she strongly believed the clerks could and should be involved, and when she asserted herself on the issue, she was told by AOC that if it was in a court order, clerks could take the payment.
Avery also testified AOC put functionality in its computer system to take those payments and keep track of them.
When JCC member Judge Karen Thomas asked if Avery would have taken the payments for any private organization, Avery said she believed the CCB’s nonprofit status and the statute authorizing such boards lent credence to it.
Thomas asked Avery what she would have thought if she were told the CCB wasn’t in compliance with the statute it was formed under.
Avery said she believed everything to be above board, but confirmed to Thomas that Jameson’s involvement also lent credibility to the board.
Asked if she thought it appropriate for a judge to “interject” himself into a bidding process to affect the outcome of a bid, Avery said “not if he improperly interjects himself.”
Avery testified that she believes the complaints against Jameson to be politically motivated, chalking them up to Jameson doing things differently than his predecessor and current Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust.
Burkeen testified regarding Jameson’s direct involvement in receiving monitoring violation notifications, as well as Jameson’s courtroom demeanor. He said he never saw Jameson act inappropriately in court.
Burkeen also said that, in reference to a few situations in which Jameson received notifications that prosecutors didn’t, and in one case requested a warrant based on the recommendation of CCB, he would be more comfortable if an affidavit had been sent to the prosecutor’s office.
JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando asked Burkeen if, in, “eliminating” the prosecutor’s office from some bond violation situations, “the office loses some amount of prosecutorial discretion.” Burkeen replied in the affirmative.
At the end of the day’s testimony, Mando made a motion, in the interest of “efficiency,” that after one round of direct examination, cross examination and questions from the commission, any further questions from attorneys be directly related to issues raised by the commission, rather than “plowing new ground.”
Jameson attorney Rick Walters objected, stating that rule had not been in place during the JCC’s case. Sullivan agreed with Walter and denied the motion.
Jameson’s defense case continues today.
