Wrather Museum opens Smithsonian traveling exhibit

MURRAY – A Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit examining the history of voting rights in the United States is open to the public at Murray State University’s Wrather West Kentucky Museum through May 1.
According to a news release, Murray State and Kentucky Humanities will examine the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by, and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” opened Saturday and focuses on the action, reaction, vision, and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country, the release said.
“From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story — the story of democracy in America,” the news release said. “Sections of the Voices and Votes exhibit explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.”
Kentucky Humanities chose the Wrather Museum to host Voices and Votes as part of the Museum on Main Street project, which is a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. Museum on Main Street is a partnership of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils and state humanities councils nationwide.
Jeff McLaughlin, special collections and exhibits director of University Libraries, said Murray is very fortunate to host the exhibit.
“There is a program run by Kentucky Humanities called Museum on Main Street, and Kentucky Humanities is our sponsor,” he said. “What they do is basically foot the bill for transportation and the subscription fee from the Smithsonian and (they give us an exhibit) which is sort of the roadshow version of an actual exhibit at a D.C. museum. Over the course of the next 8-10 months, this will be making stops all over Kentucky, from here to the Pikeville area.
“To qualify to host a museum on Main Street exhibit, you have to be a small town less than 40,000 people. They like it if you have an existing museum infrastructure so you have people who can help with marketing and build up some companion exhibits. This is the second one we’ve had from Museum on Main Street since I started this job at the end of 2017, and I feel fortunate every time we get one of these because they’re absolutely terrific for kids, for teachers and for the general public. Everyone loves the interactive components of these exhibits.”
McLaughlin said that at any given time, the Smithsonian typically has a couple of traveling exhibits circulating the country. One finishing its tour right now is “Crossroads,” which is about small-town life, he said. Each state is divided into districts, and entities in each district compete to host those exhibits. Only one entity in each district is awarded the bid, he said.
“The Smithsonian builds it and then the state humanities councils are the ones who sponsor them and make sure they find their way to the right audience,” McLaughlin said. “We have to bid for it, and these exhibits are for small to medium-sized regional history museums. This is a great gift. When you bid for it, it’s a competitive process. I lost the last one, “Crossroads,” to the River Heritage Museum in Paducah, so we’re very fortunate to host this one.”
McLaughlin said the issues explored in the exhibit gets to the core of what it means to be American and to participate in the democratic process.
“The whole theme of Voices and Votes is about democracy and deciding who gets the right to vote and why,” he said. “It’s also about the theme of who is an American, who qualifies. These are definitions and qualifications that have evolved over time. I always think of American democracy as an aspirational project. There were times in our history where we were the most democratic country on earth, but at the same time, looking back in the rear view from 2021, not very democratic by today’s standards. So what you’ll see in the exhibit are highlights of different people and different groups who have fought to expand the franchise to get more rights for more people and to make the country better.”
A virtual keynote address in honor of the exhibit will be delivered tonight by Sherman Neal, the Murray State assistant football coach who has been at the forefront of advocating for the removal of the Confederate monument on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn.
“We’re still dealing with the pandemic, which has kind of limited what we can do in terms of public gatherings,” McLaughlin said. “Under normal circumstances, we would (do more to promote the exhibit) and the last one of these we had in 2018, we had five or six different events (on) different nights. This time, we’re doing a keynote address on Monday night at 7. We’ve got Sherman Neal, who’s going to talk about what it’s like to become a public face of activism in Murray/Calloway County. That is not a public event, but we’re livestreaming it. If you Google ‘Murray State streaming’ or go directly to murraystate.edu/streaming, people can watch from home. We’ll also be soliciting people to submit questions.”
To control the crowd size and abide by COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the museum is asking people to plan ahead and reserve a visitation time online, McLaughlin said.
“We’re going to abide by every single university protocol, so out of respect for our visitors, I’m going to be masked up and our staff will always be masked up,” he said. “There’s hand sanitizer, there’s wipes. Most of us have been vaccinated, but (not all area residents are) progressing at the same rate, and many in the community haven’t been vaccinated.
The exhibit will be on display at Wrather West Kentucky Museum, located at North 16th Street and University Drive on campus, until May 1. The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You may schedule your visit online at https://murraystate.libcal.com/appointments/voicesandvotes or by calling 270-809-4295. McLaughlin said the museum would be open on Saturdays to make things easier on parents wanting to bring their children.
“We’re staggering groups every 20 minutes,” McLaughlin said. “So whether your household is three or 11, you can all come together, and we’ll give you give you 20 minutes and then we’ll send the next group in. We’re trying to give people peace of mind. It’s been a ridiculous, weird and challenging year, and I totally sympathize with people who have anxiety about being around crowds of people, so we’ll minimize physical contact between groups.”
In addition to tonight’s keynote address from Neal, other special programs related to the exhibit include:
• Student poster competition gallery
• Gov. Ned Breathitt and the 1966 Kentucky Civil Rights Act
• 50 Years of WKMS
The U.S. Congress and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet provide support to the Museum on Main Street project. The exhibition is touring six communities in Kentucky from March 27 through Dec. 11, 2021. You can find the exhibit’s tour schedule at https://www.kyhumanities.org/programs/smithsonian-exhibit-crossroads/voices-and-votes.
“Voices and Votes is a timely and important exhibit that we are excited to bring to Kentucky,” said Bill Goodman, executive director of Kentucky Humanities. “We hope this exhibit will bring communities together to have important conversations about what it means to be an active participant in the governance of their community, their state, and their nation.”
McLaughlin added that the museum is hoping for a great 2021 and especially 2022 as the museum helps Murray State celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.
“Having a campus museum in this building was a brilliant idea because this is where Murray State all started as a one-building university,” he said. “So as Murray State reaches its centennial anniversary in 2022, we’re looking to completely relaunch this museum. It’s going to be telling stories about people that lived here, it’s going to be engaging, it’s going to have elements similar to what you see here with the Smithsonian.
“This museum will be a lean, mean fighting machine by the end of 2022. We’re proud of the work we’ve done during the pandemic, and I guess one of the positive things about not having visitors on a daily basis was that we could focusing on the day-to-day and on the long-term. So in another 18 months, this museum is going to fulfill the purpose that it was originally set up for.”
In addition to educational exhibits, McLaughlin added that the Wrather Museum is planning to eventually host escape rooms, a popular interactive activity in which groups use clues and puzzles to figure out how to get out of a room before they run out of time. The rooms themselves usually have some kind of theme to make them visually appealing and exciting to those playing the game. McLaughlin said the museum did a limited trial run for an escape room in 2019, and participants seemed to enjoy them, so he is looking forward to doing something on a larger scale for the general public.
